11-01-2022 Powerball Climbs to $1.2 Billion, Second Largest in Powerball History

Charleston, W.Va.- After no treats were drawn in the trick-or-treat edition of Monday’s Powerball drawing, and the continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing (596.7 million cash value).

“The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and so does the excitement level among our players,” West Virginia Lottery Assistant Director Randy Burnside said. “I want to remind everyone playing to check their tickets after every draw. There are nine ways to win prizes playing Powerball and there are great second tier prizes in the game such as $1 million for matching five numbers. We just had a $1 million match five winner from the Mega Millions game sell in the Eastern Panhandle for example. So check your tickets, have fun, and remember to play responsibly.”

This is just the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has eclipsed $1 billion. If won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Wednesday’s drawing will mark the 39th in the current jackpot run. In Monday’s drawing, players won more than $59.5 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.