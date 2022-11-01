STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for China
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for China. This audit protocol, which covers relevant federal EHS requirements, was previously updated in June 2020. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 2.0 – General Environmental
- Updates were made to Subsection 1 – Land-Use Registration and Development Requirements to incorporate relevant requirements of the Regulations on Implementing the Law on Land Management.
- Questions were added to Subsection 4 – Costal and Wetland Protection (previously titled, “Coastal Protection Projects”) in order to include the requirements of the Wetland Protection Law, which was published in 2021.
- Subsection 7 – Pollutant Discharges was updated to include new requirements on permit management, as adopted by the Regulation on Waste Discharge Permit Management.
- A new question was added to Subsection 9 – Cleaner Production to include the requirements of Comprehensive Directory of Environmental Protection of 2021, which contains the Directory of High Pollution or High Environmental Risk Products, and the Directory of Environmental Priority Equipment.
- Updates were made to Subsection 12 – General Energy Management to incorporate amendments to the Measures on the
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
- Previous Subsection 1 – General Design Specifications was removed, previous Subsection 2 – General Air Pollution Prevention and Control is now the current Subsection 1, and previous Subsection 15 – Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) was moved to become the current Subsection 2.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
- References to the Standard for Pollution Control on the Storage and Disposal Site for General Industrial Solid Wastes GB 18599-2020 were updated from the 2001 version throughout Subsection 3 – Storage and Disposal of Industrial Solid Waste. There were no substantive changes to the requirements.
Section 5.0 – Water Resources
- Questions were added to Subsection 1 – General Pollution Prevention and Control Requirements to incorporate requirements from the Yangtze River Protection Law, which was published in December 2020. The Law imposes environmental protection and wastewater pollution prevention requirements for areas around Yangtze River. The Hygiene Standards for Domestic
- The Hygiene Standards for Domestic Drinking Water - GB 5749-2022 replaced the Hygiene Standards for Domestic Drinking Water - GB 5749-2006. As a result, updates were made to Appendix 5-C (previously 5-D), “Standards for Drinking Water Quality” and to Subsection 10 – Groundwater Pollution Prevention.
- The Groundwater Management Regulation were adopted in October 2021. As a result, new requirements were added to Subsection 10 – Groundwater Pollution Prevention. The Regulation imposes a set of groundwater pollution prevention requirements. Chemical manufacturing companies, mining facilities, and hazardous waste treatment sites must take adequate lead prevention methods and provide a ground water quality monitoring device.
Section 8.0 – PCBs
- The requirements in two questions were clarified in Subsection 2 – Permit and Registration Requirements. These updates relate to the prohibition on the import and export of PCBs, as well as the requirement to obtain prior approval before the transport, treatment, or disposal of any wastes containing PCBs.
Section 9.0 – Asbestos
- Subsection 3 – Asbestos Prohibitions was updated to clarify the prohibition on the import and export of asbestos.
Section 10.0 – General Health and Safety
- Updates were made throughout Subsection 6 – Medical Treatment and First Aid due to amendments to the Regulations on the Management of Medical Treatment Organization.
- References to the repealed List of Categories and Types of Special Installation Operation Personnel were removed from Subsection 7 – Safety Technical Training and Examinations for Specialized Operation Personnel and Operation Personnel for Specialized Installations. The applicable installations are defined in the Measures on Supervision and Management of Operation Personnel for Specialized Installations.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
