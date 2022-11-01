GRAZIA USA AND PIAGET HOST A STAR-STUDDED COCKTAIL RECEPTION IN BEVERLY HILLS
Guests including Alexis Ren, Natalie Noel, Chloe Lukasiak, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett party at Piaget’s Rodeo Drive BoutiqueNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American edition of Italy’s fashion and culture authority, Grazia, from the Mondadori Group, partnered with the iconic Swiss luxury jeweler and watchmaker, Piaget to throw a cocktail reception on Wednesday night in celebration of the newest Piaget Possession collection of exceptional timepieces and jewelry.
Grazia USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer, Joseph Errico hosted an intimate group of A-List guests at the Piaget Rodeo Drive boutique in Beverly Hills including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and President of David Dobrik LLC, Natalie Noel. GRAZIA Gazette: Hamptons cover star Alexis Ren and The CW’s All American actresses Greta Onieogou and Samantha Logan were among those on-hand to take in the new collection.
Inside the boutique, guests discovered the new Piaget Possession collection, admired displays of luxury watch and jewelry treasures, and perused the Fall issue of Grazia USA magazine, while sipping champagne and enjoying mood-lifting music by DJ Tessa.
“It is an honor for us to partner with brands like Piaget and leverage the notable following that Grazia USA has built, particularly in regional markets through our Grazia Gazette product - a luxury oversized, hyper localized newspaper - to help build awareness and reach new consumers for our partners.” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of Grazia USA.
Content creator and podcaster Tinx, YouTube stars Ezee and Natalie Odell and beauty influencer Amanda Diaz along with Kio Cyr stopped by, as well as Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett, and co-star Emma Hernan. The Founder and CEO of Pagerie, Mandy Madden, as well as dancer and model Tessa Brooks were both spotted modeling diamond jewels from the Piaget Possession collection throughout the night.
Perfect for any occasion, Piaget Possession jewelry celebrates elegance that is playful and free. From necklaces with spinning gold cylinders to pendants and bangles with moving rings, Piaget Possession jewelry is unabashedly playful.
More than fine jewelry, each piece is a personal talisman. True to Piaget, there are always diamonds and colorful precious gems involved, whether it’s the star of the show situated right in the center or paved on the clasp of a necklace, Piaget never skimps on shine.
Piaget’s Beverly Hills boutique, located at 465 N. Rodeo Drive, opened earlier this year, celebrating the brand's return to Los Angeles’ most glamorous neighborhood, bearing a distinctive gold facade that powerfully conveys the nature of the artisanry housed inside.
—
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends.
Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938.
Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT PIAGET
Piaget epitomizes daring creativity – a quality that has continued to permeate through the Maison since its beginnings in 1874. From his first workshop in La Côte-aux-Fées, Georges-Edouard Piaget devoted himself to crafting high-precision movements in a feat that formed the very foundations of our pioneering name. In the late 1950s, Piaget unveiled the ultra-thin movements that would later become the Maison’s trademark and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection. As a true innovator of the watch and jewellery world, Piaget strongly believed in creativity and artistic values. It is within the walls of our “Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire” where master artisans continue to harness rare skills that have been preserved and perfected from generation to generation, transforming gold, stones and precious gems into dazzling works of art. Through its pursuit of masterful craftsmanship, the Maison has created emblems of daring excellence channeled into its collections including Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Sunlight, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget., Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Sunlight, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget. #Piaget #PiagetPossession
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
+1 917-557-0925
email us here