MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION’s ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF 2nd ANNUAL JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE
Live every day with love not hatred and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation announced today the launch of the Journey for the Living Challenge (JFTL Challenge) which will run throughout the month of November.
— Mark Schonwetter
JFTL Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 2nd annual Challenge will run in November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles. It is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust Survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.
The JTFL Challenge brings together friends, families, businesses, schools, faith-based groups - people from all walks of life - aimed at celebrating the lives of those whose lives were touched by the Holocaust, remembering those lost, and educating generations to come. During the inaugural year, participants walked over 8,000 steps collectively and raised over $50,000 for Holocaust Education grants. This year participants include not only individuals and corporations, but also many schools have joined and created student teams, encouraging them to take the challenge and walk as part of their holocaust education. The foundation has a goal of raising $100,000 this year and is already 80% there. All funds raised go towards funding grants to schools nationwide. Since launching in November 2019 they have already awarded grants reaching over 70,000 students nationwide
Journey for the Living Challenge events are held with individuals and teams. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Go to https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/ to register for the JTFL Challenge. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email info@mshefoundation.org for more information.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation thanks the following sponsors for their support of the Journey for the Living (JTFL) Challenge:
Leaders in the Journey
Center Street Capital Advisors
Nancy and Andrew Wayne
Champion in the Journey
Regina Ciarleglio
Stacy and Gary Wayne
Samalin Wealth
Air Group
H. Arnold Wood Turning/HA Stiles
Sobel Kaplan Families
ISF Jewels
SILVERCAST Media
Partner in the Journey
The Lapkin Foundation/David Gutwetter
The Elster Family Charitable Foundation
Vornado Realty Trust
Andrew Prisco
Michael and Holly Ash
Mark and Luba Schonwetter
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) has a mission to expand and support Holocaust Education by providing funds to educators to teach about the Holocaust, the lessons learned and how this history is relevant to students today. The vision of the Foundation is to inspire students to understand the past to make the world a better place in the future.
The Foundation was founded in 2019 by Mark Schonwetter and his two daughters, Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Over the last few years, Mark and his daughters Ann and Isabella have been sharing his story of survival and in 2016, Ann published a book, Together: A Journey for Survival.
Ann Arnold
Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation
+1 201-248-9824
email us here
Journey For the Living Fitness Challenge