The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Announces Participation in Extra Give

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is a participating organization in Extra Give, an annual online day of giving, on November 18th.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who spend time in nature often identify stress reduction as an important motivation to get outside.

With 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests, Pennsylvania has much to offer. Yet, these special places where people go to unwind and connect with family and friends, often need care, a role that the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) seeks to fill.

PPFF, the non-profit organization dedicated to the stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through volunteerism and education, announces its participation in the Lancaster County-based Extra Give on November 18, 2022.

The ExtraGive is an annual online day of giving created and supported by the Lancaster County Community Foundation to highlight non-profit organizations and help them raise much-needed funding for mission-driven work.

Donations to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation can be made during the Extra Give at: https://www.extragive.org/organizations/pennsylvania-parks-and-forests-foundation

It’s more apparent than ever that Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests provide people with cherished outdoor spaces critical for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. More and more Pennsylvanian families and individuals flock to state parks and forests to hike, bike, paddle, and simply take in the scenic views and find respite in nature.

Working to keep these lands open, safe, and accessible is a labor of love. Working closely with state park and forest staff and its 48 chapters, PPFF advances accessibility and education, funds and completes projects to improve the visitor experience, restores and enhances natural assets, and creates recreation opportunities across the commonwealth.

Join PPFF online for the ExtraGive on Friday, November 18th, and participate in a full day of programs with special guests live streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. PPFF will share information and provide giveaways on social media throughout the day.

“We are thankful to the Lancaster County Community Foundation and their supporters for empowering this global day of giving,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Their generosity not only provides a vehicle for private donations, but their stretch pool also makes the donor dollars go even farther. It’s a fun day!”

