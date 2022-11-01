autotext.me changes its name to Autoflow to reflect the company’s product offering and focus

autotext.me changes its name to Autoflow

autotext.me changes its name to Autoflow to more accurately capture its software capabilities and mission as a company.

The Autoflow team has become highly engaged with consulting on the overall shop flow and process, identifying bottlenecks, and applying technology to improve efficiency.” — Chris Cloutier, Autoflow founder and multi-shop owner

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me has changed its name to Autoflow to more accurately capture its software capabilities and mission as a company.

“Texting and communication have been at our core since the beginning, but our team has become highly engaged with consulting on the overall shop flow and process, identifying bottlenecks, and applying technology to improve efficiency,” explains Chris Cloutier, the company’s founder who landed on the front cover of the December 2021 issue of Ratchet + Wrench Magazine. “The name Autoflow reinforces this identity and better communicates who we are and what we do.”

The company additionally introduces the Autoflow Advantage, core values and key strengths that defines its mission and the caliber of support that customers can expect. Autoflow continues to move forward with innovative, up and coming features to launch on the horizon.

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Created and developed by a multi-shop owner, Autoflow is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. Autoflow integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes, resulting in greater shop productivity, customer service, and profitability.

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and 2-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.