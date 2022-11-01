Oklahoma’s 2022 Purple Star Campuses announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 1, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced today the school districts selected for the 2022 Purple Star Campus designation in Oklahoma. The Purple Star program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and personal challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college-, workforce- and life-ready. Oklahoma’s 2022 Purple Star Campus honorees include Altus, Cache, Enid, Lawton, Mid-Del and Tipton public schools and the Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy. “Oklahoma is proud to support the children and families of those serving in the armed forces, men and women who sacrifice so much and put their lives on the line to keep us safe and secure,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We honor these school districts for going the extra mile to offer much needed student supports for military-connected families who often deal with the added stress of frequent changes in life circumstances.” Oklahoma public schools include nearly 30,000 military-connected students whose parents or guardians are active-duty military or serve in a reserve or National Guard component. Purple Star Schools provide academic and wraparound support services specific to military-connected children, who change schools much more frequently than their civilian peers and face high rates of academic and emotional stress. Purple Star Campuses in the state are authorized under Senate Bill 54 (2021), authored by Sen. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Daniel Pae. Both legislators represent districts in the Fort Sill field artillery school area. Oklahoma is the 12th state in the nation to implement the Purple Star program. To qualify for the Purple Star distinction, school districts must: Designate a staff member to serve as a military liaison to students and families.

Maintain an easily accessible webpage with resources specific to military students and families, including relocation assistance, records transfer, academic planning, counseling services, etc.

Operate and maintain a student-led transition program to help facilitate military-connected students’ entry into the school/district.

Provide school employees professional development related to military-connected students.

Offer an initiative to recognize a military child, partner with a military installation or issue a resolution in support of military children and families. To see a recent research report on the impact of the Purple Star program in four states, click here. ###