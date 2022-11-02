Ingalls Information Security to Exhibit, Present CSAR and Viewpoint™ at I/ITSEC Modeling, Simulation, and Training Event
Ingalls will demonstrate three of its DoD-focused cyber risk management solutions that drive the company’s mission to enable cybersecurity through innovation.
I look forward to seeing the hard work that Ingalls Government Programs has done on CSAR and Viewpoint showcased at I/ITSEC this year.”WOODWORTH, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security, a cybersecurity risk management company, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, FL taking place Nov. 28 - Dec. 1, 2022. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event and is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA). This year’s theme is “Accelerate Change by Transforming Training – “It’s Time to ACTT!!”
— Jason Ingalls, Founder & CEO of Ingalls Information Security
“Having a booth this year at I/ITSEC means a lot to me," said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs. "We were very fortunate to demo CSAR in the AF Simulator’s Booth last year, which was a huge success and signaled the opportunity to move to a SBIR Phase 3 contract for CSAR. Now we are back demonstrating the enhancements and new features in CSAR. I am extremely proud of our Government Programs team and Engineering team.”
With a mission to enable cybersecurity through innovation, Ingalls will demonstrate three of its DoD-focused cyber risk management solutions. Come visit booth #2673 in the I/ITSEC Exhibition Hall to learn more about the following:
- Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR): a web application and tool that helps you complete the required ATO forms, track the status of multiple applications, obtain cyber plans and playbooks, identify baseline security controls, assess threats, and review risk, all with expert SME support. CSAR recently obtained a Certificate to Field (CtF) from the OTTI AO and was placed on the OTTI Evaluated/Approved Products List.
- Viewpoint™, a patented 3D Cybersecurity Data Visualization tool: this technology gives security professionals the ability to see and interact with data spatially, eliminating the need to scroll through massive spreadsheets of technical data. This quantum leap forward in cybersecurity data visualization provides capabilities that have never existed before.
- CMMC/FutureFeed: Ingalls is part of the CMMC ecosystem and provides advice, consulting, and recommendations to clients along with a CMMC pre-assessment readiness review. The Ingalls CMMC services are powered by an Industry leading Cybersecurity Compliance Platform, FutureFeed, that enables our clients to manage their CMMC program.
“I look forward to seeing the hard work that Ingalls Government Programs has done on CSAR and Viewpoint™ showcased at I/ITSEC this year,” said Jason Ingalls, President and CEO of Ingalls Information Security.
In addition to exhibiting at I/ITSEC, Ingalls will present CSAR and Viewpoint™ on the Innovation Showcase Stage in booth #2588 at the following times:
- Viewpoint™, 3D Cybersecurity Data Visualization Tool – Tue, Nov. 29 @ 2:30 p.m.
- CSAR, Your Best Hope for ATO Survival – Wed, Nov. 30 @ 1:20 p.m.
Ingalls is also sponsoring the I/ITSEC 5K Run/Walk/Roll that supports the I/ITSEC Stem Initiative and Tunnel to Towers, a charity that helps America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
ABOUT INGALLS
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
ABOUT I/ITSEC
The Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) is the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. Held near the beginning of December in Orlando, Florida, USA, I/ITSEC consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events for teachers and secondary students. I/ITSEC is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting. The NTSA is an affiliate subsidiary of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). Hence, I/ITSEC also emphasizes themes related to defense and security.
