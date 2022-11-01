Wolf Administration Wraps Up 2022 Construction Season in Northeastern PA

11/01/2022 Dunmore, PA – PennDOT Engineering District 4 today held a media event to wrap up another busy construction season and note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. "The 2022 construction season included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments and continued management of an infrastructure system covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six counties," said PennDOT District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman, P.E. "Our design, construction and maintenance teams, along with many external partners, came together to find innovative solutions, executed most projects ahead of schedule, and kept the focus on safety for the traveling public and our employees at all times." These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $49.6 million in funding to the District 4 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners: Lackawanna Luzerne Transportation Study (LLTS) MPO received at least $21.8 million;

Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) MPO received at least $12.1 million;

Northern Tier RPO received at least $13.9 million more; and

Wayne County received at least $1.8 million more. The district opened bids for 42 contracts totaling nearly $298 million in value. Of those contracts, 26 were for roadway work and 16 were for bridge work. More than 371 miles of paving and 599 miles of seal coating (oil and chip) were completed in the district in 2022. Work was performed on 28 state-owned bridges by contractors. This included replacing or rehabilitating 20 bridges and preserving eight bridges. Additionally, department-force bridge crews worked on 118 bridges. The district has been able to stretch resources by using in-house capabilities for highway and bridge improvements. Below is a list by county of the major projects that were completed or under construction in the district in 2022. Some of the largest are multi-year projects that started prior to 2022. Lackawanna County: Resurfacing on Routes 247,1010, 2006, 2008, 3018, 3033 and 6011 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.3 million;

Arch rehabilitation project on Route 632 over Ackerly Creek in Dalton Borough. Construction was completed in 2022. $410,000;

Interstate 84 over the Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook, and Route 435 in Dunmore Borough, Bridge Replacement and Interchange Reconfiguration Project. Construction will continue through 2026. $113 million;

I-84 in Roaring Brook Township, Resurfacing and Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $18.9 million; Route 6006 (Robert P. Casey Highway) in Various Municipalities, Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Project. Construction will continue through 2024. $29.9 million;

Main Street (Local Project) in Dickson City Borough, Resurfacing and Signal Improvements Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.1 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 107 over Tunkhannock Creek in Scott Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $944,000;

Bridge preservation on I-81 and Route 1016 in various municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Construction will be completed in 2022. $3.3 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 8015 over Leggett's Creek in South Abington Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.6 million;

Traffic signal project on Route 3013 in the City of Scranton. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.1 million;

Resurfacing, bridge preservation, and cable median barrier project on I-81 from Dickson City to the Susquehanna County Line. Construction will continue through 2024. $36.5 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 407 over Lackawanna Lake in North Abington Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.9 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 307 over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.9 million;

Bridge rehabilitation and superstructure replacement on Route 4005 over D&H Railroad in Benton Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $2.4 million;

Bridge preservation on I-81, Route 6006, Route 11, Route 348, Route 2004, and Route 435 in various municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Construction will be completed in 2022. $5.7 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 6006 over Racket Brook in the City of Carbondale. Construction will be completed in 2022. $796,000;

Resurfacing on Routes 435 and 1007 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.4 million;

Resurfacing on Routes 247 and 1017 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.3 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 4023 over Spillway Griffin Pond Reservoir in South Abington Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $281,000;

Resurfacing and signal improvements project, Main Street Corridor (Local Project) in Dickson City Borough. Construction will be completed in 2022. $3.4 million; and

Federal Aid Resurfacing and ADA Ramp Reconstruction Project on Routes 247, 1010, 2006, 2008, 3018, 3033 and 6011 Construction will be completed in 2022. $4.2 million. Luzerne County: Rehabilitation on Route 11 over Mill Creek Bridge and the Norfolk Southern, Reading, Northern, and Blue Mountain Railroad in the Borough of Dupont. Construction will continue through 2022. $1.9 million;

Roadway extension on Route 424 in Hazle Township. Construction will continue through 2024. $17 million;

Paving and surface treatment on Routes 18, 1013, 1015, 1029, 25, 27, 28, 2020, 2035, and 3030 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $6.5 million;

Resurfacing on Routes 315, 1014, 1019, 2013, 2022, and 3021 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $4.7 million;

Safety improvement project on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $1.3 million;

Bridge preservation on I-81, Route 11, and Route 309 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $6.0 million;

Resurfacing on Route 315 in the Borough of Laflin, Plains Township, and Jenkins Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $1.9 million;

Resurfacing on Routes 11, 19, 92, and 309 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $9.3 million;

Bridge preservation on I-81 in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Borough of Ashely. Construction will continue through 2023. $7.3 million;

Route 437 in Wright Township, Roadway Emergency Flood Project from Hurricane Ida. Construction was completed in 2022. $214,000;

Intersection improvement project at Route 2015 and Route 2004 in Plains Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $716,000;

Route 2007 in the City of Wilkes-Barre, Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.4 million;

Railroad Bridge preservation on Route 29 over Susquehanna River in Plymouth Borough. Construction will continue through 2023. $4.7 million;

Surface improvement on Routes 315, 424, 1029, 1035, 2024, 2040, 2042, 2045, 2049, and 3017 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $8.3 million;

Pipe replacement on Route 1043 and Route 1014 in Dallas Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $577,000;

Bridge replacement on Route 2035 over I-81 in Pittston Township. Construction will continue through 2024. $5.5 million;

Concrete paving repair on I-80 and I-81 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2023. $5.4 million;

Route 3006 and Route 3008 in Conyngham Township, Base Repair Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.3 million;

Route 93 and Route 309 in Sugarloaf Township, West Hazelton Borough, City of Hazleton, and Butler Township, Mircosurfacing Project. Construction was completed in 2022. $4.5 million;

Route 309 over Route 2022 in the City of Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township, Bridge Preservation Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $8.6 million;

Culvert replacement on Route 3007 over Little Wapwallopen Creek in Slocum Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.2 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 92 over Lewis Creek in Exeter Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $805,000;

Culvert replacement on Route 1012 over a Branch of Harvey's Creek Project in Jackson Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $12 million;

Culvert replacement on Route 1048 over Harvey's Creek in Lehman Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $1 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 3014 over Nescopeck Creek in Nescopeck Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $2,7 million; and

Culvert replacement on Route 1025 over Hicks Creek in Exeter Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $797,000. Pike County I-84 in Greene Township, Reconstruction and Bridge Replacement Project, Construction will continue through 2023. $103.8 million;

Reconstruction on Route 6 between Milford and Matamoras. Construction will be completed in 2022. $5.1 million;

Slope repair on Route 2002 in Delaware Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $547,000;

Box culvert rehabilitation on Route 507 in Palmyra Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $853,000;

Box culvert rehabilitation on Route 6 in Milford Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $873,000;

Bridge replacement on Route 390 in Green Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.9 million;

Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township, High Friction Surface Treatment Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $298,000;

Resurfacing on Route 1014 in Lackawaxen Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 2003 in Lehman Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $814,000; and

I-84 in Matamoras Township, Roadway and Ramp Reconstruction Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $7.1 million. Susquehanna County Resurfacing on Routes 11, 858 and 1031 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $4.1 million;

Resurfacing on Routes 1018, 1027 and 3017 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $3.7 million;

Route 706 in Jessup Township, Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Construction was completed in 2022. $335,000;

Township Road T-695 in Choconut Township, Arch Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Construction was completed in 2022. $927,000;

Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Bridge and Culvert Replacement Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.1 million;

Roadway rehabilitation on various state routes in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $3.6 million;

Route 706 in Rush Township, Intersection Change, Bridge Removal and Box Culvert Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $4.3 million;

Route 171 in Oakland Township, Slide Repair Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.1 million;

Route 1009 in Harmony Township, Slide Repair Project. Construction was completed in 2022. $797,000; and

D&H Rail Project in Various Municipalities in Susquehanna County, Rail to Trail Conversion Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.6 million. Wayne County Bridge preservation on Route 507 in Dreher Township, Route 4003 in Dyberry Township and Route 3003 in Eaton Township. Construction was completed in 2022. $1 million;

Paving Route 6, Route 652 and Route 4005 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $4.8 million;

Route 3017 in Salem Township, roadway emergency flood project. Construction was completed in 2022. $208,000;

Bridge replacement on Route 3034 in Lake Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $795,000;

Resurfacing on Routes 6 and 1016 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2022. $2.4 million;

Bridge restoration on Route 191 in Sterling Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1 million; and

Slope reconstruction on Route 1006 in Berlin Township. Construction will be completed in 2022. $738,000. Wyoming County Resurfacing on Route 87 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $3.8 million;

Resurfacing on Route 3001 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $3.7 million;

Route 92 in Falls Township, Arch Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Construction will be completed in 2022. $1.6 million;

Roadway rehabilitation on Routes 29, 1011, 1013, and 2035 in various municipalities. Construction was completed in 2022. $2.1 million; and

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District4. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.




