Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,515 in the last 365 days.

Line Striping Operations Scheduled at Night This Week on I-76, I-676 in Philadelphia

11/01/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line striping operations with moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The work locations are:

  • I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges; and
  • I-676 between the Broad Street and I-95 interchanges.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change. 


The work is part of a PennDOT project to install pavement markings on various state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.


Zone Striping, Inc. of Glassboro, New Jersey is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


You just read:

Line Striping Operations Scheduled at Night This Week on I-76, I-676 in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.