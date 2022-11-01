Line Striping Operations Scheduled at Night This Week on I-76, I-676 in Philadelphia

11/01/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line striping operations with moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on Thursday, November 3, and Friday, November 4, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

The work locations are:

I-76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges; and

I-676 between the Broad Street and I-95 interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All operations are weather dependent and subject to change.





The work is part of a PennDOT project to install pavement markings on various state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.





Zone Striping, Inc. of Glassboro, New Jersey is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% state funds.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



