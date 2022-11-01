DIDD Launches MAPs Program in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is now accepting applications for the Medicaid Alternative Pathways to Independence (MAPs) Program.

MAPs is a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) who want to learn how to live and work more independently. It equips people in the program with the tools, technology, and supports they need to:

Find and maintain a job in the community

Live and travel independently

Learn about activities in their communities and discover hobbies that interest them

The program is targeted towards young adults who have graduated or are about to graduate high school, students attending an inclusive higher education program in Tennessee, or adults who want to learn about how to navigate their communities more independently. It is designed to supplement, not replace, services provided through the local school system or Vocational Rehabilitation (VR).

“In the disability community, we often talk about the ‘cliff’ students with disabilities face leaving high school: where in the past services and supports haven’t been available or tailored to help them continue the progress they made in school,” DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner said. “MAPs will provide key tools and guidance to help them chart a path to a lifetime of success.”

People enrolled in the program can receive services for up to 3 years. The department currently has funding for up to 1250 people to enroll in MAPs. DIDD is using a phased rollout plan, with Middle Tennessee opening for enrollment starting today. East and West Tennessee will open for enrollment in 2023.

Learn more about MAPs and apply at: https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/maps.html