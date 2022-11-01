PIVOT Creates Community Through Technology and the Arts – Symposium to take place November 17 at The Cotton Factory
Changemakers from the worlds of technology, arts and business come together at the inaugural PIVOT Symposium on November 17, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario.
The goal is to promote new ways of creating desirable communities for the 21st century. That means combining the best in technology, creativity, and artistic expression.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changemakers from the worlds of technology, arts and business will come together at the inaugural PIVOT Symposium on November 17, 2022, in Hamilton, Ontario. PIVOT is an inclusive initiative spearheaded by the Cotton Factory that focuses on creating community through technology and the arts. PIVOT offers a unique opportunity for people from a range of fields to come together to share experiences and acquire skills in creative problem-solving.
This day-long, in-person event takes place at the historic Cotton Factory, a hub for creative industries housed in a repurposed textile mill built in 1900. The program focuses on three opportunities facing cities worldwide, as identified through discussions previously held with a variety of community stakeholders:
Housing: Unleashing New Technologies in Sustainable Housing
Mobility: Accelerating Smart Mobility Infrastructure in Communities
Culture: Using Digital Technology to Widen Access to Cultural Experiences
The thrust of the event is to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and explore creative ways to design, build and sustain better communities using the tools and processes of technology and the arts.
Examples include the use of digital technologies to enhance the enjoyment of art exhibitions and the built environment, innovations in the design and construction of affordable housing, and embedding art and new technologies into the public realm.
“The goal is to drive progress by weaving together the threads of technology, arts, and creativity in new and exciting ways,” says Rob Zeidler, Managing Partner of the Cotton Factory. “Hamilton has all the right ingredients to continue its development as a leader in the high-tech, innovation economy.”
This symposium will be of particular interest to leaders, practitioners, and scholars in the fields of technology, engineering, science, arts and entertainment, design, and community building.
The program will be delivered by experts experienced in collaborative projects that have had a positive impact in Hamilton and beyond. In 2019, Hamilton was identified as one of North America’s Top Rising Tech Cities of Opportunity by CBRE.
Speakers include:
David Adames, CEO, of Niagara Parks Commission
David Bobier, Founder, Director, and Curator of VibraFusionLab
Dr. Robert Fleisig, PEng., Professor of Engineering Design, McMaster University
Gail Lord, President, Lord Cultural Resources Inc.
Ryan Moran, Entrepreneur and Creative Brand Specialist
Sean Nix, Associate Dean of Technology, Mohawk College
“Parkside” Mike Renaud, Creative Director, Hidden Pony Records
Jim Ruxton, Electronics Engineer, and Media Artist
Dr. Deborah Sloboda, PhD., Project Lead, Art of Creation Study
John Summers, Manager of Heritage Resources, City of Hamilton
Mark John Stewart, Managing Director, Wentworth Strategy Group
Cyrus Tehrani, Director of Innovation, City of Hamilton
Program highlights include an exercise in the use of Design Thinking in the creative process, a talk on the role of technology in developing bonds of human belonging, stories from changemakers at the forefront of community-building, and a luncheon address on the topic of strategic management applied to success across societies.
Tickets are available at $75 per person (plus HST) and include morning refreshments, lunch, and a closing reception. A limited number of tickets are available for students at $25 (plus HST).
Learn more at PivotTech.ca. Register now at Eventbrite.
PIVOT is designed and delivered in partnership with McMaster University, Mohawk College, the City of Hamilton, Invest in Hamilton, and McMaster Innovation Park.
