PIVOT Creates Community Through Technology and the Arts – Symposium to take place November 17 at The Cotton Factory

PIVOT Tech Conference Logo Logo for The Cotton Factory, Hamilton Ontario

Changemakers from the worlds of technology, arts and business come together at the inaugural PIVOT Symposium on November 17, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario.

The goal is to promote new ways of creating desirable communities for the 21st century. That means combining the best in technology, creativity, and artistic expression.” — Rob Zeidler, Managing Partner, The Cotton Factory

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changemakers from the worlds of technology, arts and business will come together at the inaugural PIVOT Symposium on November 17, 2022, in Hamilton, Ontario. PIVOT is an inclusive initiative spearheaded by the Cotton Factory that focuses on creating community through technology and the arts. PIVOT offers a unique opportunity for people from a range of fields to come together to share experiences and acquire skills in creative problem-solving.This day-long, in-person event takes place at the historic Cotton Factory, a hub for creative industries housed in a repurposed textile mill built in 1900. The program focuses on three opportunities facing cities worldwide, as identified through discussions previously held with a variety of community stakeholders:Housing: Unleashing New Technologies in Sustainable HousingMobility: Accelerating Smart Mobility Infrastructure in CommunitiesCulture: Using Digital Technology to Widen Access to Cultural ExperiencesThe thrust of the event is to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and explore creative ways to design, build and sustain better communities using the tools and processes of technology and the arts.Examples include the use of digital technologies to enhance the enjoyment of art exhibitions and the built environment, innovations in the design and construction of affordable housing, and embedding art and new technologies into the public realm.“The goal is to drive progress by weaving together the threads of technology, arts, and creativity in new and exciting ways,” says Rob Zeidler, Managing Partner of the Cotton Factory. “Hamilton has all the right ingredients to continue its development as a leader in the high-tech, innovation economy.”This symposium will be of particular interest to leaders, practitioners, and scholars in the fields of technology, engineering, science, arts and entertainment, design, and community building.The program will be delivered by experts experienced in collaborative projects that have had a positive impact in Hamilton and beyond. In 2019, Hamilton was identified as one of North America’s Top Rising Tech Cities of Opportunity by CBRE.Speakers include:David Adames, CEO, of Niagara Parks CommissionDavid Bobier, Founder, Director, and Curator of VibraFusionLabDr. Robert Fleisig, PEng., Professor of Engineering Design, McMaster UniversityGail Lord, President, Lord Cultural Resources Inc.Ryan Moran, Entrepreneur and Creative Brand SpecialistSean Nix, Associate Dean of Technology, Mohawk College“Parkside” Mike Renaud, Creative Director, Hidden Pony RecordsJim Ruxton, Electronics Engineer, and Media ArtistDr. Deborah Sloboda, PhD., Project Lead, Art of Creation StudyJohn Summers, Manager of Heritage Resources, City of HamiltonMark John Stewart, Managing Director, Wentworth Strategy GroupCyrus Tehrani, Director of Innovation, City of HamiltonProgram highlights include an exercise in the use of Design Thinking in the creative process, a talk on the role of technology in developing bonds of human belonging, stories from changemakers at the forefront of community-building, and a luncheon address on the topic of strategic management applied to success across societies.Tickets are available at $75 per person (plus HST) and include morning refreshments, lunch, and a closing reception. A limited number of tickets are available for students at $25 (plus HST).Learn more at PivotTech.ca . Register now at Eventbrite PIVOT is designed and delivered in partnership with McMaster University, Mohawk College, the City of Hamilton, Invest in Hamilton, and McMaster Innovation Park.