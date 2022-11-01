Bisbee's Black & Blue shatters INTERNATIONAL Tournament Payout records

Last Saturday night, not one, not two, but three MILLION DOLLAR checks were handed out.

The grand total of $7,564,725. is the largest amount ever awarded in a single Sportfishing Tournament.”
— Tournament Director Wayne Bisbee
CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA SUR, MEXICO, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bisbee Tournaments have seen a few million-dollar checks in its day. However, a three-in-one Tournament would make anyone do a double-take. Last Saturday night, not one, not two, but three checks were handed out.

A 344-pound Blue Marlin caught by Michael Ciardullo in Team RV Rentals aboard earned his team Third Place honors and $1,590,975.

Team Happy Ending #208, with Angler Gary Bailey, Owner/Angler Dion Beckner, Angler Laurie Beckner, Angler Kevin Burke, Captain Juan Francisco Cessena, Angler Roy Creager, Angler Ryan Latour, Angler Omar Conteras Nunez, Angler/Mate Jim Willis, arrived at the scale on the boat, Happy Ending, with their Black Marlin caught by owner Dion Beckner in 2 hours and 22 minutes. This earned the team Second Place honors and a check for $2,533,250.

Adrian Ponce de Leon landed a 461-pound Blue Marlin on the third day. This earned him and the rest of Team EL MEXICANO (Angler Adrian Glief Cervantes, Angler Francisco Garcia Rodrigues, and Angler Alan Ponce de Leon) on the EL MEXICANO the highest amount of the event, $3,263,700.

The Release Division was as follows:
First Place Freebird $114,920.
Second Place Karma $39,780.
Third Place Chupacabra $22,100.

In addition, The Release Total was $176,800.
The grand total of $7,564,725. is the largest amount ever awarded in a single Sportfishing Tournament. The event has come a long way from the $10,000. jackpot that was paid out 42 years ago. Congratulations to the Bisbee family and to the participants who made it happen!

Bisbee's Black & Blue shatters INTERNATIONAL Tournament Payout records

