GOV. COX NAMES AARON FLATER TO THIRD DISTRICT JUVENILE COURT

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 31, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has nominated Aaron Flater to the Third District Juvenile Court. Flater will be filling a vacancy left by Judge Renee M. Jimenez’s retirement. Judicial nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Aaron is a skilled attorney who will serve Utah’s families and youth well,” Gov. Cox said. “I am thankful he is willing to take on this new responsibility and know he will work hard to better our communities.”

Currently, Flater is an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Utah and received a United States Attorney Award. During his service he has investigated large scale criminal operations, worked as a narcotics coordinator, trained federal agents, state, local, and Tribal officers, and represented the federal government as a prosecutor in federal District Court. 

Prior to his current role, Flater served as a deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and a senior assistant city prosecutor in the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office, where he was honored with a Trial Attorney of the Year award. He also worked as a litigator at the firm of Henriksen & Henriksen. Flater graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Missouri, Columbia School of Law. 

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to serve children and families as a Juvenile Court Judge,” Flater said “If I am confirmed, I commit to serving with compassion and empathy.”

