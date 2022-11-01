Open Education Program Tackles Antiracism in California College Classrooms for Third Year

About

Education should be open and available for all. It should not be a commodity that is held for a price or kept by a group with exclusive access. Open Education Global is a worldwide member-based organization that seeks to transform education systems everywhere by stewarding a movement toward openness in all aspects of education. OEGlobal is a nonprofit that provides space through events, networks, and platforms to build a global open community of support and practice. Together with our members and community, we foster opportunities to co-create and share resources to encourage openness in education around the world.

OE Global website