Open Education Global, MIT Open Learning, and OLERAC to Co-Host Hybrid OEGlobal 2026 Conference in Cambridge, MA

MIT-campus_Photo by Gretchen Ertl, usage courtesy of the photographer. Original album "Fall around MIT (November 2024)" from MIT Media Library on Flickr. Copyright Gretchen Ertl. With text “Call For Proposals” across the photograph. Below the photograph i

The 2026 Open Education Global Conference (#OEGlobal26) will take place October 7–9, 2026, at the Samberg Conference Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States—and online

A graphic visual of a G that mimics a globe as a device for the Open Education Global logo.

OEGlobal envisions a world where everyone, everywhere has access to the high-quality education and training they desire; where education is seen as an essential, shared, and collaborative social good.

International Open Education conference returns to MIT campus ; Call for Proposals open through April 7. The 2026 OEGlobal Conference takes place October 7–9.

Open Education thrives when people come together to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and build solutions for the common good.”
— Marcela Morales and Igor Lesko, Co-EDs, OEGlobal
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Education Global (OEGlobal), MIT Open Learning, and the Massachusetts Open & Low-Cost Educational Resources Advisory Council (OLERAC) have announced that the OEGlobal 2026 Conference (#OEGlobal26) will take place October 7–9, 2026, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Samberg Conference Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and online.

The OEGlobal Conference is the premier annual global gathering for Open Education practitioners, researchers, policy builders, advocates, students, and decision-makers. Participants share practices, build networks, and collaborate on the most pressing opportunities and challenges in Open Education. This marks the conference’s return to MIT, which co-hosted the conference in 2011. The conference marks the 25th anniversary of MIT OpenCourseWare, part of MIT Open Learning, a global leader in making high-quality educational resources freely available to learners worldwide.

“Open Education thrives when people come together to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and build solutions for the common good,” share Marcela Morales and Igor Lesko, Co-Executive Directors of Open Education Global. “Hosting OEGlobal 2026 at MIT, the place where OpenCourseWare helped ignite the global open movement, is a powerful reminder of what this community can achieve together. We look forward to welcoming educators, researchers, and advocates from around the world to reflect on how far we have come and to imagine and shape the next chapter of openness together.”

Conference Tracks
The conference will convene around five thematic tracks designed to capture the depth and breadth of Open Education practice and research:
1. Hacking the Open Ecosystem and Praxis for the Public Good
2. Innovating Open Content to Democratize Knowledge
3. Catalyzing Human Connection, Creativity, and Curiosity to Thrive
4. (Re)Inventing Our Shared Global Vision Together
5. Exploring Emergent Technologies and the Future of Openness

Proposals are welcomed from open educators, technologists, researchers, advocates, and innovators. Accepted formats include research presentations, workshops, panels, round tables, and lightning talks.

Call for Proposals
The Call for Proposals is open now through April 7, 2026. Submissions are invited from across the global Open Education community.
Submit a proposal at: https://bit.ly/OEGlobal26

Isla Haddow Flood
Open Education Global (OEGlobal)
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2026 OE Global Conference Save the Date Announcement

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Isla Haddow Flood
Open Education Global (OEGlobal)
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OE Global
60 Thoreau Street, Suite 238
Concord, Massachusetts, 01742
United States

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Open Education Global (OEGlobal) believes education should be open and available for all. It should not be a commodity held for a price or kept by a group with exclusive access. Open Education Global is a worldwide member-based organization that seeks to transform education systems everywhere by stewarding a movement toward openness in all aspects of education. As a nonprofit, OEGlobal provides space through events, networks, and platforms to build a global open community of support and practice. With our passionate members from 250+ institutions, 180+ open educators, and an extensive international community, we foster opportunities to co-create and share resources to encourage and mainstream openness in education worldwide. OEGlobal annually coordinates and hosts Open Education Week, the Open Education Global conference, the Open Education Awards for Excellence, and the OEG Connect forum. Collectively, these efforts successfully encourage and make visible high-quality, inclusive education to all learners around the world.

OE Global website

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