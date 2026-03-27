Open Education Global, MIT Open Learning, and OLERAC to Co-Host Hybrid OEGlobal 2026 Conference in Cambridge, MA
The 2026 Open Education Global Conference (#OEGlobal26) will take place October 7–9, 2026, at the Samberg Conference Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States—and online
International Open Education conference returns to MIT campus ; Call for Proposals open through April 7. The 2026 OEGlobal Conference takes place October 7–9.
The OEGlobal Conference is the premier annual global gathering for Open Education practitioners, researchers, policy builders, advocates, students, and decision-makers. Participants share practices, build networks, and collaborate on the most pressing opportunities and challenges in Open Education. This marks the conference’s return to MIT, which co-hosted the conference in 2011. The conference marks the 25th anniversary of MIT OpenCourseWare, part of MIT Open Learning, a global leader in making high-quality educational resources freely available to learners worldwide.
“Open Education thrives when people come together to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and build solutions for the common good,” share Marcela Morales and Igor Lesko, Co-Executive Directors of Open Education Global. “Hosting OEGlobal 2026 at MIT, the place where OpenCourseWare helped ignite the global open movement, is a powerful reminder of what this community can achieve together. We look forward to welcoming educators, researchers, and advocates from around the world to reflect on how far we have come and to imagine and shape the next chapter of openness together.”
Conference Tracks
The conference will convene around five thematic tracks designed to capture the depth and breadth of Open Education practice and research:
1. Hacking the Open Ecosystem and Praxis for the Public Good
2. Innovating Open Content to Democratize Knowledge
3. Catalyzing Human Connection, Creativity, and Curiosity to Thrive
4. (Re)Inventing Our Shared Global Vision Together
5. Exploring Emergent Technologies and the Future of Openness
Proposals are welcomed from open educators, technologists, researchers, advocates, and innovators. Accepted formats include research presentations, workshops, panels, round tables, and lightning talks.
Call for Proposals
The Call for Proposals is open now through April 7, 2026. Submissions are invited from across the global Open Education community.
Submit a proposal at: https://bit.ly/OEGlobal26
Isla Haddow Flood
Open Education Global (OEGlobal)
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2026 OE Global Conference Save the Date Announcement
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