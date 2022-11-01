Submit Release
Investiture for Iowa Supreme Court Justice David May November 18, 2022

On Friday, November 18, at 3:00 p.m., Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen will administer the oath of office to Iowa Supreme Court Justice David May in a public ceremony in the supreme court courtroom in the Judicial Branch Building, 1111 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. Justice May, Polk City, fills the vacancy that resulted from the retirement of Justice Brent Appel.

Justice May was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court on July 25, 2022. He was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in April 2019 and appointed as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5C (Polk County) in February 2016.  Justice May previously practiced law with Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C., in Des Moines.  He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri - Columbia, his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and his law degree from Drake University Law School.

Media Advisory:  The court will allow cameras and audio recording equipment in the courtroom subject to available space.  If you wish to be present for the ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony.  The media room will also be open for use by the media.

