Chioma Ome Named Country Director for Solar Sister Nigeria

Chioma has proven to be a seasoned leader and mentor to other staff members. Under her leadership, I am optimistic that Solar Sister Nigeria will continue to thrive in the future.””
— Olasimbo Sojinrin, Chief Operating Officer of Solar Sister
LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister today announced the promotion of Impact Hub Manager, Nigeria, Chioma Ome, to Country Director, Solar Sister Nigeria, effective November 1, 2022.

Ms. Ome joined Solar Sister in 2017 as Training Manager developing, coordinating, and monitoring materials and training procedures. Ms. Ome quickly rose to take on the position of Impact Hub Manager. She led Solar Sister’s expansion through its country programs and bridged the gap between strategy, people, and impact. In her new role as Country Director, she will be responsible for the growth of Solar Sister’s impact in Nigeria, guiding staff and entrepreneurs and building relationships with partners and networks across Africa.

“Chioma has been a key member of the Solar Sister Nigeria leadership team since 2017. She has led strategy conceptualization and executions for developmental efforts for Solar Sister Nigeria,” said Olasimbo Sojinrin, Chief Operating Officer of Solar Sister. “Over the past five years, Chioma has proven to be a seasoned leader and mentor to other staff members. She led the training department responsible for executing the training curriculum delivered to thousands of local women entrepreneurs in our network. Under her leadership, I am optimistic that Solar Sister Nigeria will continue to thrive in the future.”

Ms. Ome has over twelve years of experience as a strategic management, business, and human resource development leader in the private and development sectors. As an energy industry voice, she served for two years as an Executive Committee Member of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) in the capacity of the Head of Communications. She is also a mentor for the Global Women in Energy Transition (GWNET), where she mentors young female energy professionals. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Of Nigeria (CIPMN), The Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators (IPMA), and the International Organization of Management Professionals (IOMP).

Ms. Ome holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management and several credentials in Sustainable Development.

About Solar Sister: Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity, and providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 8,000 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated over 946,763 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

