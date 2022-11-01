Florida Trend's: Florida 500, Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders

Florida Trend's Florida 500

Florida 500's fifth annual edition is now available.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unprecedented in scope, the fifth annual edition of Florida Trend's Florida 500 has been released. The published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries.

The 500 executives were selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources were used to produce the lists, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries and the state well.

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor says, "Now in its fifth year, the Florida 500 has become the quintessential business resource for identifying, recognizing and highlighting Florida business leaders who have significantly impacted the trajectory of our state. Distinctively created, organized and designed, the Florida 500 introduces this select group of individuals — sharing not only their business objectives — but their personal interests and motivations outside the office."

“It's been a pleasure working on the Florida 500 since its inception, and to help in establishing a selection process characterized by both integrity and thoughtfulness. I think the 500 meets the high standards that Florida Trend has established for all its publications and digital products and it's gratifying to see the success the publication has had in the marketplace. I look forward to seeing how it evolves in the future," says Executive Editor Emeritus Mark Howard.

Check out the full Florida 500 list, including the Living Legends, at https://floridatrend500.com. Copies of the standalone publication are available for purchase.

