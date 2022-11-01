RESNET® and Phius Collaborate to Encourage Certified HERS® Raters to Be Phius Certified
Organizations Sign MOU to Encourage Additional Career Opportunities for HERS® RatersOCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESNET is pleased to announce its recent collaboration with Passive House Institute US (Phius) to promote the construction of sustainable and affordable homes.
RESNET encourages Certified RESNET HERS Raters to expand their career and business opportunities by becoming Phius Certified Raters and Phius Certified Verifiers via Phius Certified Rater and Verifier Training.
Phius Certified Rater training builds on the foundation and concepts delivered in RESNET HERS Rater training. Phius Certified Rater and Verifier training is geared toward professionals with experience testing and commissioning single-family, townhome, and low-rise multifamily buildings. It prepares rating professionals to identify the key components of passive building and understand best practices for testing and inspecting performance in the field.
For a Certified RESNET HERS Rater, this is an opportunity to be on the cutting edge of the field by becoming a Phius QA/QC professional. In addition, much of the Phius training available also qualifies for HERS Rater Professional Development Credits.
With the continued increase of Phius Certified projects across the country, certified raters and verifiers are in demand. Completion of the Phius Certified Rater (single-family) or Verifier (plus multifamily) online training courses will lead to Phius QA/QC certification and open these business opportunities.
Interest in Phius Certified projects continues to grow and the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act will allow Phius-certified residential projects to be eligible for 45L Tax Credits – which may mean more projects.
There are no prerequisites for Phius Certified Verifier training, and anyone interested in becoming a Phius Verifier or Rater is encouraged to learn more.
For more information, visit https://www.phius.org/trainings
About RESNET
The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) is the independent, national nonprofit organization that homeowners trust to improve home energy efficiency and realize substantial savings on their utility bills. RESNET’s industry-leading standards are recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others. For more information, visit www.resnet.us
About Phius
Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products and conduct research to advance high-performance building.
Valerie Briggs
RESNET
+1 760-681-2390
valerie@resnet.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other