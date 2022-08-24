RESNET Board of Directors Approves Expansion of RESNET Membership to Certified RESNET HERS® Raters in Good Standing
The RESNET Board action is a major event in the development of the organization. It is a recognition of the key role HERS Raters have in the industry and has made RESNET a more inclusive organization.”OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RESNET Board of Directors has recently approved expanding RESNET’s membership and franchise to include all active Certified RESNET HERS Raters in good standing.
This action will result in the following:
• Create a new RESNET membership category of RESNET HERS Raters Members and extend RESNET membership to all active certified RESNET HERS Raters in good standing at no cost to the HERS Rater
• The current RESNET Board representation of HERS Rating Company representatives will be changed to Certified RESNET HERS Raters. All incumbent HERS Rating Company representatives on the RESNET Board will be shifted to the new HERS Rater Member category
• All Certified RESNET HERS Raters in good standing will now be eligible to run for election and vote for the Certified RESNET HERS Raters representatives on the RESNET Board of Directors
• All HERS Raters will receive communications and updates from RESNET regarding the RESNET Board election process
This new membership category does not include a listing on the RESNET directory. This option, however, is still available for those companies who want to market their service in the RESNET directory with a basic listing. The annual cost of a basic listing will remain at $200. Additionally, HERS Raters and HERS Rating Companies listed on RESNET website’s basic listing, still have the option to be listed on the premium directory.
The basic listing also receives a discount for RESNET event registration and will continue to receive discounted published versions of the International Energy Conservation Code.
The Certified RESNET HERS Rater membership category expands the RESNET network which is a positive step for the HERS Rating Community. "The RESNET Board action is a major event in the development of the organization. It is a recognition of the key role HERS Raters have in the industry and has made RESNET a more inclusive organization", said RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden.
Those in this new membership category will be able to vote for their representatives in the 2022 RESNET Board election.
RESNET will soon send the notice of the 2022 RESNET Board of Directors Election to all RESNET members. For more information, visit https://www.resnet.us/about/resnet-board-of-directors/
About RESNET
The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) is the independent, national nonprofit organization that homeowners trust to improve home energy efficiency and realize substantial savings on their utility bills. RESNET’s industry-leading standards are recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others. For more information, visit www.resnet.us
Valerie Briggs
RESNET
+1 760-681-2390
valerie@resnet.us
