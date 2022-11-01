Grammy Winner Luke Bulla Announces Fall Tour

Luke Bulla Luke Bulla Logo Luke and bassist Vickie Vaughn

Multi-Instrumentalist presents an intimate evening of music and storytelling at house concerts and music venues including City Winery, Nashville

I am so thrilled to be coming back to Tennessee this November!” — Luke Bulla

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy winning fiddler, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Luke Bulla has announced a Fall and Winter Tour featuring his solo work, as well as shows with his many friends form the world of Bluegrass and American Roots music.

"I am so thrilled to be coming back to Tennessee for a few shows coming up this November 11th through November 13th with my dear friend Vickie Vaughn! We'll be playing The Downhome in Johnson City on Friday night the 11th from 8 to 10 pm followed by an early afternoon performance at Fredonia Nature preserve on the 12th. On Sunday, November 13th, we'll be performing at the City Winery Lounge at 7 pm and will have some special guests sit in including Jeff White and Laura Weber White, Casey Campbell, Cody Kilby, and John Heithaus. Please check the official website for details. This should be a really fun time and I hope to see you all there!"

Luke has been singing and playing music most of his life. Touring with and singing in his family band from age four, he took up the fiddle at seven. In the spring of 1999, Luke moved to Nashville to establish himself as a full time musician. He spent his early years in Tennessee playing fiddle in Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder, which earned him his first Grammy Award. Following the Skaggs stint, he became a member of the John Cowan Band. More recently Luke has performed and/or recorded with Lyle Lovett, Lyle Lovett's Large Band(s), Brandi Carlile, Jim Lauderdale, Darrell Scott, Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Bryan Sutton, Kevin Costner & Modern West, Shawn Colvin, Tony Rice, Chris Thile, Peter Rowan, Patty Griffin, Glen Phillips, Rodney Crowell, and Earl Scruggs, and many more.

His most recent critically-acclaimed solo LP, Who Loves You Better, was recorded at Zac Brown’s studio, Southern Ground Nashville and was produced by Grammy winner Bryan Sutton. The LP showcases featured vocal performances by: Sharon & Cheryl White, Maura O’Connell, Lee Ann Womack, and Sara Jarosz, complemented by a veritable A-List of Americana’s finest musicians, including: Jerry Douglas, Noam Pikelny, Sam Bush, John Cowan, Sam Grisman, Bryan Sutton and more. Luke will perform select songs from this LP at his solo and band shows.

For more, please go to the official website and we look forward to seeing everyone at the shows!

Luke Bulla performs Temperance Reel