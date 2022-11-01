Trifecta of Veteran Allies kickstart National Veterans Small Business Week
Veterans ASCEND joins forces with Warrior Rising and Veteran Loan FundSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, now a member of the newly-formed The ASCEND Collective, a 501c (3), is pleased to announce that they are collaborating with Warrior Rising and Veteran Loan Fund to set “Vetrepreneurs” up for success. All three Veteran-owned organizations are coming together just in time for the start of National Veterans Small Business Week 2022 that runs from October 31 to November 04. This national week of recognition celebrated through the Small Business Association (SBA), promotes and connects members of the #VetBiz community such as veterans and military spouses who are aspiring entrepreneurs or current entrepreneurs to facilitate mentoring and share success.
All three of these organizations have recently received grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation whose continued commitment focuses on opening pathways to economic advancement, and empowering small businesses to thrive. Warrior Rising is utilizing the funding to mentor Vetrepreneurs for success with needs assessments, coaching and active mentorships. Veteran Loan Fund will deepen the success factor working to fund community development and supporting local financial institutions to secure the capital needed for veteran-owned businesses to start or grow their business. The trifecta of support is completed with Veterans ASCEND offering subsidized memberships for veteran-owned businesses to their exclusive AI-powered skills-matching talent sourcing platform, allowing the Vetrepreneurs to secure the qualified talent needed to staff their business.
Veterans ASCEND founder and CEO, Robyn Grable, is intimately familiar with the struggles of #VetBiz community members. As a US Navy veteran, she had a vision for a business that would improve the lives of veterans and their families and has first-hand experience of both the hurdles and happiness one encounters on the road to a successful small business. “This is truly a trifecta for veteran entrepreneurs. Having access to training and coaching, funding and capital and skilled talent are three of the most important aspect of successful business ownership. Our three organizations are here to help our fellow veterans succeed” say Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO.
“Warrior Rising is excited to officially partner with Veterans ASCEND and the Veteran Loan Fund to provide even MORE resources, equipment, personnel, and funding to our deserving veterans” – Jason Van Camp, Executive Director of Warrior Rising.
###
The ASCEND Collective is a 501c (3) focused on advocating for the underserved, bringing awareness to removing barriers and educating employers on the benefits and ROI of hiring military, people with disabilities and justice-involved talent. By making connections and introducing employers to CATE, our Career Ai Talent Equalizer, we are breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices with AI powered talent sourcing through Talents ASCEND. To learn more, visit https://www.talentsascend.com
Robyn J Grable
Talents ASCEND
+1 864-887-5865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other