Route 38 Closed in Emlenton, Venango County

​Route 38 remains closed to through traffic in the Emlenton area, Venango County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer.

The closure is in effect from the intersection with Route 478 in Richard Township, Venango County to the intersection Kerr Avenue. The detour uses Route 478 and Route 268.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

