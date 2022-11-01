Route 422 – Margaret Road Intersection Improvements to Begin

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that work will begin on the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County starting at the beginning of November.

"This is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to realign the Route 422 corridor between Kittanning and Indiana," said Senator Joe Pittman. "We have made much progress over the years and while there is much more to do, the Margaret Road interchange will be the most significant improvement to date. I am eager to see the project come to completion with minimal impact to the traveling public and look forward to advancing more projects along the corridor in the years ahead."

Contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc. of Pittsburgh will begin setting up erosion and sediment controls along with clearing trees and building access roads. After the clearing and tree removal, various utility relocation will begin.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area as construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the construction site.

The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.

The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits. The estimated cost of construction is $25 million with a projected completion date of June 2025.

"I am happy to see this much needed transportation infrastructure improvement project moving forward," said Representative Jim Struzzi. "Route 422 is a vital corridor between Indiana, Kittanning and Pittsburgh and these improvements will make it a safer, more efficient asset for the region."

This project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program (STP) which provides flexible funding that may be used by States and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

"The improvements to the Margaret Road intersection with Route 422 have been anxiously awaited and are greatly needed, and I'm pleased to see that construction is set to begin," Representative Donna Oberlander said. "This critical investment will help ensure greater safety for motorists while ensuring that wetlands are protected."

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

