U.S. Based Call Center Becomes National Leader in Customer Service

12 Years Running, Ambs Call Center Wins Awards for a Simple Dedication: People Come First

JACKSON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambs Call Center is an award-winning call center company that has been in business since 1932. It is a unique example of a mission-driven company that has stuck to its values through decades of fluctuating market conditions, only to emerge as a frontrunner in high-tech communication for businesses of all sizes.

For the 12th year in a row, Ambs Call Center has won customer service awards for excellence from Cam-X and ATSI, two trade organizations that recognize outstanding operations in the industry.

CEO Aaron Boatin is proud of his company’s consistently high performance. He explains, “The core of what we do is help our clients communicate better with their customers. Customers are fed up with the frustration that offshore call centers create with language barriers. Our team solves this with friendly voices on every call which makes our clients’ customers happy. That’s what makes this independent recognition so gratifying. It validates what we do on a 24/7 basis.”

Customer Service Matters More Than Ever

According to the Global State of Customer Service report by Microsoft in 2021, 90% of consumers in the U.S. choose whether or not to do business with a business based on customer service.

From acquiring new customers to mitigating churn risk, the entire lifecycle and value of a customer is safeguarded by predictable, repeatable, positive experiences.

Call centers may feel like a necessary evil for consumers, who dial in expecting inefficient or ineffective communication. This stigma is proven wrong time and again by the team at Ambs Call Center, where value-driven service has never been deprioritized.

Now in its fourth generation of family ownership and operation, the leaders at Ambs have created a business model that provides a different experience for people, elevating the importance of the customer experience, call success, and the lost art of courteousness. These priorities are baked into operations, staff training, performance evaluations, and more.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the latest trade show recognition season illustrating the power of this prioritization.

Diamond Plus: Canadian Call Management Association Award of Excellence

In September, Ambs Call Center was awarded the Cam-X national Award of Excellence for Outstanding Service. This is the 12th year in which the company has won this award, which is based on impartial judging of call quality and a variety of objective metrics.

Having won for so many consecutive years, Ambs is now considered a Diamond Plus award winner by this trade organization.

Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) Award of Excellence

In June, Ambs Call Center was awarded the ATSI Award of Excellence for Outstanding Service. The company has also achieved this honor for 12 years in a row. Scoring is conducted by the trade association which evaluates telecommunications and call center services throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Independent judges scored Ambs as excellent based on performance in response time, rep courteousness, accuracy of calls, knowledge of accounts, and overall impression of the call.

ATSI president Tifani Leal says, “For the past 26 years, The ATSI Award of Excellence has been a vital part of our industry. Continually evaluating our members’ service levels they are providing to their clients is an essential business tool. We’ve had members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year. This is a testament to the dedication to excellence that their teams embody and ATSI is proud to be a part of this program!”

Ambs is Leading Better Communication… Now and Into the Future

Traditional call centers will continue to have a place of relevance for people who need answers to complex questions, or to be guided through a query resolution.

Call center technology is also improving, creating communication channels for digitally-minded customers who want ease and efficiency. The leaders at Ambs believe that, in a day where digital communication is in high-demand, even a chatbot can come with a human touch.

The company’s award-winning, ever-evolving, tech-based communication services still keep the customer front and center, reducing friction from start to finish and prioritizing human connections as the most important component to any exchange.

About Ambs & How to Reach

Ambs offers a full suite of telephonic answering services for businesses in all industries, including IT, healthcare, property management, and more. Services include virtual receptionists, secure text messaging, call centers, automated attendants and more.

