CORAVIN® TIMELESS THREE+ WINE PRESERVATION SYSTEM SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS 2022
Full list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com
This gadget allows you to open a bottle of wine and pour a glass without ever removing the cork (yes, really!) The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there.”BOSTON, MASS., USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today that the Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System is included in 2022 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1.
The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year’s list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses.
To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. The Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System will be available for purchase at www.coravin.com and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.
As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “This gadget allows you to open a bottle of wine and pour a glass without ever removing the cork (yes, really!). The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there. Along with the wine preserver, you’ll get an aerator and a bottle sleeve, too. Cheers to that!"
The Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System allows you to pour your favorite wines without pulling the cork, preserving still wines for weeks, months, or even years. Now, you don’t need to wait for a special occasion to pour a glass from a special bottle. Enjoy a splash of Cabernet while your partner relishes their Chardonnay. Offer your guests whatever wines they enjoy rather than everyone compromising for whatever is open. With Coravin, everything is open, letting you explore the wonderful world of wine, one pour at a time, without any waste. The Coravin Timeless Three+ includes two Coravin Pure™ Argon Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps and a Coravin Aerator, making it the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life.
Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List, including the Coravin Timeless Three+ System, in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.
The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.
About Coravin, Inc.
Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to expand the ways the world can experience wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.
With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.
