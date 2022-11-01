ASTERRA wins international 2022 Better Satellite World Award honoring sustainability
Recover water leak detection technology receives second major international award
Using satellites, we can tackle many of the world’s problems more effectively, easily, cost-effectively”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ASTERRA was named a recipient of the 2022 Better Satellite World Award from Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI). This non-profit organization is committed to powering innovation in the $1 trillion space economy. ASTERRA was selected as a winner for its Recover underground potable water leak detection technology.
— Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA
The award recognizes the benefits that ASTERRA provides the water industry to find leaks, and the benefits that contributes to global sustainability. ASTERRA’s impact on the environment includes saving over 210,000 million gallons of water, 527,000 MWH of energy and 135,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. ASTERRA Recover leak detection product is based on satellite based PolSAR data analytics to detect underground soil moisture, indicating leaks. Therefore, it can be deployed anywhere in the world without requiring capital investment. ASTERRA previously won the 2021 American Water Works Association Innovation Award for their Recover product.
“ASTERRA is thrilled to be honored as a 2022 recipient of the Better Satellite World Award. Using satellites, we can tackle many of the world’s problems more effectively, easily, cost-effectively, and safer than any method that was used to solve the same problem in the past,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “We are humanity’s eyes creating a sustainable Earth.”
In its 8th year, the Better Satellite World Awards honor companies that make the world more prosperous, healthier, better-educated, sustainable, and inclusive. Three companies were selected, and in addition to ASTERRA, Spire Global and Viasat rounded out the winner’s list. They were selected by an international jury consisting of a broad cross-section of satellite industry thought leaders and distinguished professionals. They will be honored at the Better Satellite World Awards Dinner on December 5, 2022, in London.
“Each year we watch with awe as the commercial space and satellite community continues to play a greater role in addressing the major challenges of the human community in more significant ways,” SSPI’s Director of Innovation and Host of The Better Satellite World podcast, Louis Zacharilla said in the news release.
ABOUT ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 210,830 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 134,930 metric tons, and saving 527,070 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
