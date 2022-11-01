IHOFX Reveals Fee Schedule and Assigned Clearing Members for the Precious Metals

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

IHOFX.org is implementing changes in the listing of the metals products and assigns the clearing members according to their particular expertise

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced the release of a competitive fee schedule for the precious metals contracts and it has nominated the clearing members to handle the trading and clearing procedures.

IHOFX created the precious metals fee schedule in cooperation with its partners: market development organizations, financial services companies, business solution providers and liquidity providers for the listed futures market. The Exchange has also followed discussions with a wide range of users and potential new users of the contracts.

“We consider that our trading and clearing fees for precious metals are price dominant in the precious metals trading and clearing environment and we anticipate that it will contribute to boosting the liquidity shortly after the launch”, said Hwang Eun, Head of Commodities and Global Markets.

Mixed trading and clearing fees for T+1, T+2 and monthly contracts that are executed electronically have been ranged with a discount for trading through telecommunication systems and other reductions for tomorrow/next carry trades. The clearing department will be ready to trade and clear the precious metals contracts immediately after the listing. Moreover, several other members have inquired to be assigned the trading and clearing of the contracts which comprises contributing to an extra default fund. Many other market users are waiting for the listing in order to benefit from the non-clearing membership alternative.

“We are glad that additional members have enquired about taking part in the trading and clearing processes and this can be defined as a motivational sign for future success”, said Jin Yong-sun, Head of Commodity Trading.

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.