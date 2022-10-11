IHOFX Receives Recognition at the International Futures and Options Trading (IFOT) Awards

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

The IFOT Awards are designed to recognize the pioneers of the global derivatives market across a range of categories and disciplines

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced that it has won two categories at the International Futures and Options Trading Awards:

• Best Commodity Market Exchange - Asia-Pacific region;

• Most Innovative New Contract Launch – Launch of Cocoa on IHOFX.

IFOT cited IHOFX for being at the forefront of innovation with the expansion of its commodities offering in cocoa, zinc and aluminum; the introduction of a new physically delivered crude oil storage futures contract, and double-digit growth in volumes partly due to international clients flocking to trade IHOFX's Eurodollar contracts.

"We appreciate the recognition of IFOT and its readers in choosing IHOFX as the Best Commodity Market Exchange in the Asia-Pacific region", said Kwan Seo-jun, Chief Executive Officer. "Given the recent volatility in markets, risk management continues to be more important than ever, and we are pleased to facilitate that for our customers around the world with innovative products, the safety and security of our clearinghouses, and industry-leading technology."

IHOFX also picked up the award for Most Innovative New Contract Launch for its Cocoa futures launch. The contract design was a result of extensive consultation and collaboration with many of the leading participants in the international cocoa trade and industry.

"We are delighted to be recognized for our contribution to the cocoa market", said Nam Kang-dae, Executive Chairman and President of IHOFX. "We saw an opportunity to not only create an innovative contract that reduced risk, decreased costs and increased efficiencies, but also to overhaul actual physical procedures and systems that underpinned that contract. The contract has been successfully trading since launch and welcomed by a broad range of market participants."

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX.org is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.