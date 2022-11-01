Global Webbing Market Growth Trajectory

Webbing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Webbing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Webbing Global Market Report 2022”, the webbing market is expected to grow from $3.11 billion in 2020 to $3.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The webbing market is expected to reach $4.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.15%. An increase in demand for automobiles is contributing to the growth of the webbing market.

Key Trends In The Webbing Market

The launch of advanced textile products that increase functionality and productivity is a key trend in the webbing market.

Overview Of The Webbing Market

The webbing market consists of sales of webbing products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in webbing products to be used in belts, straps, seat belts, and airbags. Webbing is a strong fabric that is woven as a flat strip with different sizes and fibers and is often used as a replacement for rope. It is commonly used in furniture manufacturing, military apparel, automobile safety, parachuting, and other fields.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, P-Aramid Fibers, Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), Others

• By Application: Automotive, Military, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Others

• By Geography: The global webbing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Cord & Webbing Company, Belt-tech, Narrowtex, National Webbing Products, Tennessee Webbing Products, Ohio Plastics, Universal Webbing Products, Jiangsu Daxin Webbing, Inka Oy, Leedon Webbing, Webbing Products, Sturges Manufacturing, American Webbing and Fittings, and Oppermann Webbing (Kunshan).

