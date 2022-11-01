Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028
North America was the largest market for 3D Reconstruction Technology in terms of revenue in 2020LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D reconstruction technology portrays the actual scene in a mathematical model that conforms to the computer logic expression through the processes of depth data acquisition, preprocessing, point cloud registration and fusion, and surface generation. This model can be applied in the fields of Architecture & Urban Cartography, Films & Games, 3D Printing, Drones and Robots, etc.
Our recent study showed that the Global 3D Reconstruction Technology market had a total sales value of 470 M USD in 2016 and will increase to 894 M USD in 2021. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of 3D Reconstruction Technology markets can be 1911 M USD by 2027. The CAGR of 3D Reconstruction Technology is 13.5% from 2021 to 2027.
North America was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 41% in 2016 and 40% in 2020, a decrease of 1%. In 2020, the Europe market share was 31%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
3D Reconstruction Technology sale companies are mainly from North America; the industry concentrate rate is not high. The top three companies are Autodesk Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Matterport, with a revenue market share of 13%, 9%, and 5% in 2020.
Other players include:
>Bentley Systems
>Pix4D SA
>Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
>Blue Marble Geographics
>PhotoModeler Technologies
>EDDA Technology，Inc.
>Photometrix Photogrammetry Software
>Capturing Reality
>Agisoft
>DEXIN
>Neurotechnology
Market segmentation by types:
>3D Reconstruction Software
>Based on Images and Video
>Based on 3D Scanning
Market segmentation by applications:
>Architecture & Urban Cartography
>Films & Games
>3D Printing
>Drones and Robots
>Other
