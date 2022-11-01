Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The market for autonomous farm equipment is expected to grow in the coming years as the benefits of using such machines become more apparent.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Size Analysis:

The global autonomous farm equipment market size is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for automation in agriculture and the need for reducing labor costs.

The technological advancement in the agricultural industry has been a mixed bag for farmers. On one hand, they have more information and equipment available to them than ever before. But on the other hand, this technology is becoming increasingly complex and expensive. One area that has seen a lot of development in recent years is autonomous farm equipment. This type of equipment can operate without human intervention and has the potential to revolutionize the agricultural industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The agricultural industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many farmers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that much of the agricultural equipment on the market is outdated and in need of replacement.

However, there is a silver lining to be found in the form of autonomous farm equipment. This type of equipment is operated by robots or other computer-controlled systems, meaning that it can continue to function even if human operators are not available.

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous farm equipment may become an increasingly essential tool for keeping the agricultural industry afloat.

Segmentations covered into report:

By Type

• Market Analysis

• Partially Autonomous

• Fully Autonomous

By Product

• Tractors

• Harvesters

• Others

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market for autonomous farm equipment is expected to grow in the coming years as the benefits of using such machines become more apparent. The main drivers of this growth will be the increased efficiency and productivity that can be achieved with these machines, as well as the reduction in labor costs. Additionally, the improved safety of these machines will make them more attractive to farmers who are worried about injuries to their employees.

However, there are also several restraints that could slow the growth of this market. One of the biggest concerns is the high initial cost of these machines, which could deter many farmers from adopting them. Additionally, there is a lack of standardization in this market, which could make it difficult for farmers to find compatible equipment. Finally, some customers may be hesitant to trust autonomous machines with such an important task as farming.

Regional Shares:

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global market for autonomous farm equipment in 2016. Numerous businesses, particularly in the United States, are committed to the development of autonomous farm equipment. In addition, government agencies are involved in promoting the use of advanced technology in agriculture to boost productivity. Awareness of technology and the need for improved cultivation are two of the many factors promoting autonomous farm equipment in this region.

Europe lagged behind North America in terms of revenue on the global market for autonomous farm equipment in 2016. The vast cultivation and agricultural fields as well as the scarcity of human labour have compelled the nations of this region to adopt autonomous farm equipment. In Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the adoption of autonomous farm equipment has been hindered by factors such as a lack of technological awareness and the availability of cheap labour.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The Autonomous Farm Equipment Market report contains detailed profiles of the key players in the market. The major players profiled in the report are:

• Agrobot

• Energid

• Clearpath Robotics

• Autonomous Solutions

• Wageningen UR

• Agritronics

• Kinze Manufacturing

• Amazone-Bosch

• AGCO Fendt

• Rowbot

• Robotic Harvesting

• Jaybridge Robotics

• Autonomous Tractor

• Agrobotics AutoProbe

• Naio Technologies

These players have adopted various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Autonomous Farm Equipment industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Autonomous Farm Equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Autonomous Farm Equipment market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Autonomous Farm Equipment market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Autonomous Farm Equipment and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Autonomous Farm Equipment across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market, By Type

2.3. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market, By Product

2.4. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market, By Geography

3. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis

3.1. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.6.2. Analyst Recommendations

4. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Type (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Partially Autonomous

4.3. Fully Autonomous

5. Global Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Product (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Tractors

5.3. Harvesters

5.4. Others

6. North America Autonomous Farm Product Market Analysis (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.1.1. Partially Autonomous

6.1.2. Fully Autonomous

6.2. North America Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Tractors

6.2.2. Harvesters

6.2.3. Others

6.3. North America Autonomous Farm Product Market Revenue, By Country (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.2. Rest of North America

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

