Global Bag-In-Box Containers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Bag-In-Box Containers Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Bag-In-Box Containers Global Market Report 2022”, the bag-in-box containers market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.37 billion in 2020 to $3.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The bag-in-box containers market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.20%. The increasing demand for bag-in-box containers is expected to fuel the growth of the bag-in-box containers market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Bag-In-Box Containers Market

The growing technological advancements are a major trend gaining popularity in the bag-in-box containers market. Major companies operating in the bag-in-box containers sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for bag-in-box containers. For instance, in January 2019 Smurfit Kappa Group, an Ireland-based packaging company introduced a new high-speed, triple-head automatic filling system. The new machine can fill close to 45 3L Bag-in-Box containers for every minute on its three-state filling valves.

Overview Of The Bag-In-Box Containers Market

The bag-in-box containers market consists of sales of bag-in-box containers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture bag-in-box containers. A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals.

Market Size Data

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Bag-In-Box Containers Market Segments

• By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Others (Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate)

• By Capacity: Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products, Others

• By Geography: The global bag-in-box containers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith, Liqui Box Corporation, CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd, Scholle IPN, Amcor Ltd., Arlington Packaging, Parish Manufacturing Inc, and TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

The market report analyzes bag-in-box containers global market size, bag-in-box containers global market growth drivers, bag-in-box containers global market trends, bag-in-box containers global market segments, bag-in-box containers global market major players, bag-in-box containers global market growth across geographies, and bag-in-box containers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

