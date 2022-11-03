Suzahdi, Made-to-Order Classic and Cosplay Leather Jacket Service, Rolls out Comics-Inspired Cosplay

Southside Serpents Riverdale Style Leather Jacket

Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Style Leather Jacket

Cyberpunk 2077 Style Leather Jacket Made Popular by Keanu Reeves' Voice

Suzahdi, Elegant Group Inc’s made-to-order classic cosplay leather jacket service since 2012, has a keen focus on comics-inspired cosplay, by customer request.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at Elegant Group Inc’s board meeting, the Suzahdi team made decisions on hot topics of comics-inspired cosplay leather jackets and its participation in the exciting Pensacon ComicCon February 22-24, 2023 in Pensacola, Florida, USA. The Suzahdi team will showcase dozens of cosplay and classic leather jacket styles available to try on and view how they fit and look with a full-length fashion mirror. In person inventory purchases and online store purchases for made-to-order can be made at Suzahdi’s exhibit.

“The Arthur Morgan style camel tan leather coat is reminiscent of so many popular cosplay fashions that star first in epic comic books, and then later, in video games such as 'Red Redemption 2' or TV shows such as Rick Grimes’ brown suede leather jacket in ‘The Walking Dead,’” said Fahad Iqbal, co-founder of Suzahdi, Elegant Group Inc’s made-to-order classic and cosplay leather jacket service. "They are the most requested made to order leather jackets by our clients this month. We see the obvious, growing trend."

Suzahdi’s cosplay leather jacket choices are typically made-to-order such as in tribute to clients’ favorite TV shows, anime, comic books, video games, and movie characters such as the gunslinger and outlaw video game "Red Dead Redemption 2" star, Arthur Morgan as Fahad shared. Anime-related styles include Akira Good for Health, Bad for Education and the Riverdale Southside Serpents black leather jacket as well as Cyberpunk 2077 distressed brown leather jacket. The latter cosplay leather jacket gained its popularity by the associated video game and the voice of Keanu Reeves.

“Right, don’t forget anime! The clients have excitedly requested more and more anime-inspired cosplay leather jackets such as the Cyberpunk 2077 and Akira Good for Health, Bad for Education styles. They request, and we follow up to source materials and accessories with precision and accuracy in mind,” Suzanne Bowen, another co-founder stated.

Positive Customer Impact:

Over 37,000 video game, comic book, TV show, and movie aficionados and collectors have chosen Suzahdi to handcraft their favorite characters' leather fashion jackets, coats, and vests like the fashions of the popular Rick Grimes and Wolverine cosplayer and image storyteller Tom Grimes Cosplay since 2012. The gentleman chose Suzahdi to handcraft the three cosplay and image stories that pay tribute to Rick Grimes in “The Walking Dead” and “Wolverine” cosplayer and storyteller.

“Both cosplays [Rick Grimes of TW and Wolverine] are using the awesome jackets from @suzahdi_jackets – Check them out for your own cosplay needs 💯!” said Tom Grimes Cosplay, much appreciated and popular Rick Grimes and Wolverine cosplayer and Instagram influencer.

The new focus on cosplay leather jackets that are originally inspired by comics, a favorite pastime of 41% at some time in the lives of Americans, per many sources, is nostalgic. It brings back fond memories for many. Suzahdi, Elegant Group Inc’s classic and cosplay leather outerwear believes in such traditions. The Suzahdi team looks forward to meeting you and your family and colleagues and friends at Pensacon 2022 in Pensacola, Florida February 22-24.

Watch Pt. 1 Rick Grimes The Walking Dead Cosplayer Fan

About

Elegant Group Inc was founded in 2012 by Fahad Iqbal and Suzanne Bowen. Over the years, the star Suzahdi classic and cosplay leather jacket, coat, and vest service team have immensely enjoyed providing personal, caring customer service and top-quality replicas of fashions made famous by clients' favorite TV shows, movies, comic books, and video computer games such as Cyberpunk 2077, TWD, Game of Thrones, Supernatural, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Hell on Wheels, Wolverine, Captain America, Wonder Woman, James Bond, Yellowstone and Ghost Rider. Suzahdi works with TLC for an excellent reputation in cosplay but also classic blazer, trucker, bomber, flight, and moto jacket, coat and vest leather designs. Every purchase is made to order. For the past 10 years, Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi has participated in Pensacon ComicCon, Walker Stalker Con London and Atlanta, Fandemic Dead, Gulfcoast Fanfest, San Diego ComicCon, and DragonCon as vendors, sponsors, and/or volunteers.

Suzahdi, Made-to-Order Classic and Cosplay Leather Jacket Service, Rolls out Comics-Inspired Cosplay
