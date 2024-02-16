Suzahdi Jackets Will Showcase TWD Style Rick Grimes Jackets with TomGrimesCosplay at Pensacon ComicCon 2024

TomGrimesCosplay, a Famous Rick Grimes Cosplayer, will do https://www.pensacon.com with https://www.suzahdi.com to showcase Rick Grimes cosplay leather jacket and 20 other leather jacket designs!

Rick Grimes Cosplayer anticipates Pensacon 2024 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi made-to-order, classic and cosplay leather jacket, vest and coat service announces its participation as veteran vendor Pensacon ComicCon February 23 - 25, 2024 in Pensacola, Florida, 8 years in a row. One of its most popular cosplayer celebrity friends and customers TomGrimesCosplay (social media AKA Thomas Roberts) will join Suzahdi. He will exhibit cosplay leather creations such as Rick Grimes’ famous brown suede leather jacket, Wolverine's indomitable, powerful, tiger-orange striped biker jacket and "The Boys" Butcher style black leather trench coat.

The Suzahdi team, along with Thomas Roberts (well-known as a stellar Rick Grimes cosplayer), will fly into Atlanta Airport on February 16 from Japan, Florida and United Kingdom, to spend a few days with CosplayCraziness couple John and Cara, owners of DangThatsCrazySenoia rare comic, TV and movie fashions, props, and other collectibles, and also MickGrimes and Notorious Negan, both popular "The Walking Dead" Rick Grimes and Negan cosplayers. They will visit TWD landmarks in Senoia and such to film their iconic versions of the popular TV show's scenes and stills to share with their combined hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

At Pensacon ComicCon 2024 in Pensacola, Florida, TomGrimesCosplay, a Rick Grimes Cosplayer) will meet with and hang out with TWD cast members such as Seth Gilliam (who plays the much-respected Friar Gabriel Stokes) and Chandler Riggs (who plays a beloved son of Rick Grimes' character), and also Laz Alonzo of The Boys, Ron Perlman of Hellboy and dozens more celebrities.

"Our Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi cosplay leather service will showcase trendy costume jackets, vests and jackets in the style of Dean Winchester of 'Supernatural,' Wonder Woman, 'Once Upon a Time' Emma Swan, 'Spider Man 2' Miles Morales 'Star Trek' Captain Kirk and Captain Picard, 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' CRM Michonne and Rick Grimes, 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' Allan Quatermain, BatMan, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Samurai online game, 'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' David Martinez, Silicon Valley Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and more," Suzanne Bowen, an Elegant Group Inc and Suzahdi service co-founder shares.

She adds, "We are excited to share in the natural comraderie among all Pensacon participants: the cosplayer-savvy attendees, volunteers, staff, artists and of course, all the other vendors. Our booth will be a fun selfie area with lots of cosplay leather jackets, vests and coats to try on and not to forget, a mirror! And speaking of vendors, we are looking forward to connect up with Toynk, Bard's Tower, Zenescope Entertainment, Marcy Moon Art, Southern Geek; Rick Heinz, author of 'The Seventh Age' series and dozens of other."

Pensacon ComicCon, Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi cosplay leather jacket handcrafting service will exhibit, is scheduled February 23 - 25, 2024 at the Pensacola Bay Center in downtown Pensacola, Florida, home of the world's whitest beaches.

Suzanne M Bowen
Suzahdi of Elegant Group Inc
+1 850-207-2598
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Suzahdi Jackets Will Showcase TWD Style Rick Grimes Jackets with TomGrimesCosplay at Pensacon ComicCon 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suzanne M Bowen
Suzahdi of Elegant Group Inc
+1 850-207-2598
Company/Organization
Elegant Group Inc
3365 Adrian Road
Pensacola, Florida, 32504
United States
+1 850-207-2598
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elegant Group Inc was founded in 2012 by Fahad Iqbal and Suzanne Bowen. Over the years, the star Suzahdi classic and cosplay leather jacket, coat, and vest service team have immensely enjoyed providing personal, caring customer service and top-quality replicas of fashions made famous by clients' favorite TV shows, movies, comic books, and video computer games such as Cyberpunk 2077, TWD, Game of Thrones, Supernatural, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Hell on Wheels, Wolverine, Captain America, Wonder Woman, James Bond, Yellowstone and Ghost Rider. Suzahdi works with TLC for an excellent reputation in cosplay but also classic blazer, trucker, bomber, flight, and moto jacket, coat and vest leather designs. Every purchase is made to order. For the past 10 years, Elegant Group Inc's Suzahdi has participated in Pensacon ComicCon, Walker Stalker Con London and Atlanta, Fandemic Dead, Gulfcoast Fanfest, San Diego ComicCon, and DragonCon as vendors, sponsors, and/or volunteers.

More From This Author
Suzahdi Jackets Will Showcase TWD Style Rick Grimes Jackets with TomGrimesCosplay at Pensacon ComicCon 2024
Suzahdi, Made-to-Order Classic and Cosplay Leather Jacket Service, Rolls out Comics-Inspired Cosplay
Suzahdi Celebrates Ten Years in Leather Fashion Business
View All Stories From This Author