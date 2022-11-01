NFTA Joins GSD Labs for their 2022 Startup Accelerator program

NFTA has This month joined GSD Ventures in their Cohort 11 Accelerator program.

AUSTRAILIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTA has This month joined GSD Ventures in their Cohort 11 Accelerator program.

The Australian-based Web 3 start is revolutionising e-commerce by providing a Web3 SaaS platform for NFT monetisation and merchandising. They achieve this by Supplying print-on-demand companies and fashion brands with access to NFT digital artwork and redistribution rights while also enabling NFT projects to create instant physical brands around their projects and artwork.

After garnering some hype in the investor space with a few VC firms including Faculty Group and Antler, The Co-Founders of NFTA, Ben Guihot and Tristan Hazelwood were scouted by The CEO of GSD Ventures, Gary Fowler to join their 11th Cohort of their Accelerator program GSD Labs with the aim to #GoGlobal and scale their start-up with mentorship and reach in Silicon Valley, the heart of the software revolution.

The Rise in Web 3 Tech companies has seen many new quality Startups gaining traction in the investor spaces. Something the CEO of GSD Ventures has seen within their accelerator program as well.

"At GSD we have seen a steady increase in applications from Web3 companies and the quality continues to improve. NFTA is a perfect example of a quality company that sets the bar even higher."

A rebrand of the NFTA ecosystem was completed last month to enable far greater scaling which includes current and future developments of NFT Apparel, their own NFTA block chain and Code free Minting as a Service (MaaS) ecosystems which all aim to make NFTA the go to ecosystem for anyone wanting to enter the Web3 space whether they have coding experience or not.

NFTA has also begun works to implement their NFT Apparel Ecosystem into the metaverse. NFTA will enable the real-world, physical apparel purchased through their storefront to also generate a wearable metaverse version of the item for the millions of avatars currently playing in the Metaverse and wanting to update their style and further personalize their in-game personas.

The CEO of NFTA, Ben Guihot had this to say on the companies increased scope of work.

“We’re incredibly excited with all the new developments we’re working on at NFTA with our rebrand and new scaling plans. Metaverse is one of the buzzwords and biggest new web advancements of our age and being on the forefront of enabling your real-world apparel to also be wearable and customizable within the Metaverse is something special!”

With the scale of NFTA increasing and the overall hype around Web 3 developments within the tech industry and Investor spaces, It is easy to see the potential in companies like these leading the way in shifting the general population from traditional Internet companies to Blockchain based entities that can operate in far more ingenuitive ways.

Nick Brevante from GSD expressed his excitement about the changes coming to the software space and Web 3 and the potential shown by companies like NFTA.

"We are so excited to launch yet another cohort of global founders and startups. All of us at GSD are so lucky to have a hand in helping visionary companies like NFTA shape the future of the internet."

Cohort 11 will be pitching to hundreds of potential investors and VCs in January of 2023 and you can check out the Cohort 10 pitch day here which is to be held on the 5th of November.