Women in Aviation: As the pilot shortage continues, enrollment of women in flight schools soars to new heights
The field of piloting has long been a male-dominated one. According to the FAA's just 7% of the 103,879 commercial pilots were women as of 2020.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women have made a significant contribution to aviation since the Wright Brothers' first 12-second flight in 1903. Blanche Scott was the first woman pilot, in 1910, when the plane that she was allowed to taxi mysteriously became airborne. In 1911, Harriet Quimby became the first licensed woman pilot. And in 1912, Harriet became the first woman to fly across the English Channel.
Did you know that women pilots were also called "aviatrices.” Women have been flying powered aircraft since 1908; prior to 1970, however, most were restricted to working privately or in support roles in the aviation industry. Aviation also allowed women to "travel alone on unprecedented journeys.”
According to the FAA, "Women take up only 7% of commercial pilot positions as enrollment for women in flight schools increases."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pilot shortage has impacted flights for both customers and commercial airlines.
Women in Aviation International reports that 14.2% of student pilots are women as of 2020. This number that has grown in recent years since 2017, when just 9.8% of students were women.
In the last three years, the number of women students has increased by 28%.
And now more women pilots are in demand, especially for private jet charter companies.
Two of the reasons why the aviation industry—particularly the charter service industry—wishes there were more female charter plane pilots. 1) Female pilots are skilled and excel at paying attention to detail. On charter planes in particular, pilots need both a sense of the aircraft’s inner workings (performance capabilities, operational procedures, cockpit layouts) to ensure safe and smooth travel, and the steps they have to follow before takeoff. 2) Female pilots tend to be driven by customer service. In the charter service world, service is everything and women are often taking it upon themselves to ensure travelers feel safe and taken care of.
Why are there so few women charter pilots?
One of the barriers for anyone who wants to become a pilot comes down to cost.
Unfortunately, for many people becoming a pilot seems not only out of reach financially, but completely unimaginable. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 5.6% of pilots are women and 6% are people of color. Earning a commercial pilot's license in the U.S. can cost about $100,000 and becoming an Airline Transport Pilot requires 1,500 hours of flight time, which requires a significant commitment.
How do you become a private jet pilot?
If you want to be hired and paid to fly private business jets, you will need a commercial pilot license. To do so, you must be at least 18 years old, pass all the required examinations set forth by the FAA, log a minimum of 250 hours of flight time, and earn a second-class medical certificate.
