Official Visit of Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng to Singapore

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 1 to 2 November 2022, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

DPM Heng and Vice Premier Han will co-chair the 18th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), 23rd Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), 14th Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and 6th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI) JSC meetings on 1 November 2022. The JCBC is the apex bilateral platform convened annually to review the substantive collaboration between Singapore and China, and chart new direction for cooperation between the two countries. The JSCs will take stock of the progress made on the three flagship Government-to-Government projects and discuss ways to further enhance their development.

In addition to the JCBC and JSC meetings, DPM Heng will have a bilateral meeting with Vice Premier Han and host a Welcome Dinner on 1 November.

During his visit, Vice Premier Han will also call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and have separate meetings with DPM and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

