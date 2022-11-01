CHRIS SARANDON’S ‘COOKING BY HEART’ HALLOWEEN PODCAST- WITH HIS ‘FRIGHT NIGHT’ CO-STARS- IS NOW AVAILABLE
For Halloween, Chris released 3 special episodes of his 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast with ‘Fright Night’ co-stars William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse & Jonathan Stark
I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with. I hope our listeners enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!”FAIRFIELD, CT, US, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Chris Sarandon’s most memorable starring roles was playing Jerry Dandridge, the vampire neighbor in the popular movie ‘Fright Night.’ For Halloween, Chris has released 3 special episodes featuring his ‘Fright Night’ co-stars William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse and Jonathan Stark.
— Chris Sarandon
Ragsdale brings us to his childhood and his close-knit family’s culinary habits. He also describes luscious southern church dinners. His love of performing culminated years later in his lead role in the cult favorite, “Fright Night,” as well as starring roles on network TV sitcoms.
Amanda Bearse describes her upbringing in a town near Orlando, Florida, and her family’s foray into their vacation farm’s garden fresh food. Bearse also talks about her coming out to her religious mother, her public reveal as a lesbian at the height of her career, and her subsequent LGBTQ activism.
Jonathan Stark reveals details of his upbringing in Erie, PA, with elaborate Thanksgiving dinners and desserts. He discusses his entry into improv in The Groundlings which led to his being cast in “Fright Night.” A spec script began his sitcom writing career that includes an Emmy Award and the creation of his own sitcom.
Earlier in October Sarandon launched his ‘Cooking By Heart’ podcast by dropping the first three episodes, featuring his guests Tom Holland (writer/director of ‘Fright Night’), best-selling novelist Adriana Trigiani (‘The Shoemaker’s Wife’) and Michael Patrick King, the Emmy-winning TV writer/director/producer (‘Sex and the City’).
Chris drops a new episode every two weeks; the last one featured his Princess Bride co-star, Cary Elwes.
Sarandon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ and created memorable characters in ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Fright Night,’ Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ ‘Child’s Play’ and many other movies and television shows, launched his ‘Cooking By Heart’ podcast featuring celebrity guests and friends talking about cooking and memories of favorite foods they enjoyed while growing up.
Upcoming Guests on Chris Sarandon’s ‘Cooking By Heart’ podcast include:
Jacques Pépin - Best-selling author of over 30 cookbooks, including ‘Jacques Pépin: Art of the Chicken’; winner of 16 James Beard awards, NPR TV show host
Ken Page- Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
John Sebastian- Singer/Songwriter: The Lovin’ Spoonful, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Michael Tucker- TV: ‘L.A. Law’
Greg Proops- Stand Up Comedian; TV Host: ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’
Joanna Gleason- Broadway Best Actress Tony-Award Winner
Bobby Valentine- Major League Baseball Manager
Keir Dullea- ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’
Jane Green- Best-Selling Novelist: ‘The Beach House,’ ‘Swapping Lives,’ ‘Saving Grace’
Chris Sarandon’s ‘Cooking By Heart’ Podcast is Available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube & more.
About ‘Cooking By Heart’
Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. That personal history provides the theme for many of the main, vivid stories of my early life. So, I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"
Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest shares one of their favorite recipes for all the listeners!
