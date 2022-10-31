Veterans Day Events

The following events will take place at Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Cemeteries or Memorials:

11:00 AM

Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery* – 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery – 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032

Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery – 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

World War II Memorial – 1920 Ritchie Highway (Rt. 450 at Naval Academy Bridge), Annapolis, MD 21401

1:30 PM

Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery* – 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643

2:00 PM

Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery* – 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530

*Ceremony Program still being finalized.

Note: There is no ceremony scheduled at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Baltimore this year. Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 451, who usually organize the ceremony will be going to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, “The Wall” in Washington, DC for the 40th Anniversary of that Memorial.

Community partners have informed the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs of the following Veterans Day related events:

November 4, 2022

Handmade with Love, Knit or Crochet for Veterans, Howard County

NOVA Vets and Frederick County Coalition sponsoring Virtual Mental Health First Aid Training

Ft. Meade 10,000 Steps for Veterans

November 5, 2022

Stars, Stripes & Chow Chili Cookoff to benefit Baltimore Station, Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Veteran Health, Wellness & Information Expo, Silver Spring

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals 5th Birthday Bash, Silver Spring, Register

November 9, 2022

Prince George’s County Community College Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Largo

November 10, 2022

Tour the new Platoon Veteran Services Center, Frederick

Veterans Resource Fair 2022, Silver Spring

DAV/Recruit Military Hiring Event, FEDEX Field, Landover

Veterans Day Tennis Celebration, College Park

November 11, 2022

Tidal Health is providing free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations for Veterans and their families, Salisbury

Peace Cross Rededication, Bladensburg

City of Annapolis Veterans Day Observance

MCVET Virtual 5K/10K

VA Health Care Enrollment Fair & Veterans Claims Clinic, Baltimore

November 12, 2022

Veterans Day Community Connection, Severna Park Library

Harford County Veterans Resource Fair, Bel Air

Adaptive Cycling at Patapsco Valley State Park

American Legion Family Active-Duty Military Baby Shower, Hughesville

Conduit Care Coordination and Claims Clinic, Greenbelt

Washington Wizards Military Appreciation Night, Washington, DC

November 13, 2022

Howard County Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

PG Valor Opening Night Admission free for Vets, Retirees and Active Duty, Upper Marlboro

November 17, 2022

Veterans Job & Resource Fair, Largo

November 19, 2022

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Cleanup, sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation, Annapolis

Related