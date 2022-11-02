Rive Video Presents: Artist Johnnie Mikel Uses Music to Benefit Children and Charities

Johnnie Mikel, Pop Artist Johnnie Mikel, Pop Artist Johnnie Mikel, Pop Artist Johnnie Mikel, Pop Artist

#JohnnieMikel #OneWordFoundation #OneWord #FridayNight #Revolution #NothingToLose #FakeID #YourSong #Influence #Purgatory #BoysAndGirlsClub #Charity #RiveVideo

I’ve been given a gift, and I need to use it to give back.” — Johnnie Mikel, Pop Artist

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gearing up to release his debut album, things couldn’t be better for Johnnie Mikel. He’s an accomplished singer, songwriter, musician, and performer with multiple appearances in the Billboard Charts, all while remaining a completely independent artist. After spending his teens learning ProTools, Logic, and all the string instruments he could get his hands on, he’s now 24 years old and feels ready to share his first full-length record with the world.

“I took a couple years away from releasing music to live life and gather some more inspiration,” Johnnie says of his upcoming material. “I never thought I could write songs this raw and honest, but life’s given me a lot of inspiration lately.” His new project is a mature departure into the world of alternative pop, where he covers a wide range of topics: life, heartbreak, mental health in the music industry, the effects of social media on youth, politics, and human rights. “I feel like I’m opening a new chapter in my musical journey, one where people can really see the human being behind the music.”

So, who exactly is Johnnie Mikel? Part musical wunderkind, part storyteller, Johnnie is a rare natural talent like no other. He’s a breath of fresh air in the pop landscape, because he’s not pre-packaged from some hit factory. He’s the real deal. From the moment he picked up a guitar at age 14, he realized that making music was what he wanted to spend his days doing. But let’s rewind...

Originally from Kentucky, Johnnie got his first big dose of culture when his family picked up and moved to New York City. Immediately exposed to an influx of art, music, and fashion, the city quickly taught him that being yourself is a good thing. “It’s the first time I saw the world for what it really is,” he says of his time in New York.

When Johnnie was 11 years old, he started a blog where he was able to tell stories that detailed what he was experiencing and absorbing from living in Manhattan. What started as a simple platform to stay in touch with family and friends back home soon turned into thousands of monthly viewers. He was a shy kid, but storytelling allowed him to open up. A few years later when he finally got his hands on a guitar, something clicked. He could use the guitar, his writing skills, and his voice to create his musical truth. A move to Nashville followed where he took the lessons from New York and began implementing them into gorgeous songs.

Constantly traveling between Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York, Johnnie’s worked with industry legends such as James Michael, Tommy Lee, Damon Sharpe, Lindy Robbins, Lauren Christy, Pam Sheyne, The Ready Set, and Nash Overstreet, to name a few. Along with writing and recording with multi-platinum producers and songwriters, he’s also opened for numerous major touring artists to crowds of thousands, crossing both genre and generational lines.

Johnnie has released the official music video for his new single, "I Hope It Hurts". As the first collaboration between Johnnie and the legendary James Michael, "I Hope It Hurts" packs an emotional punch. A song about internalizing and projecting pain after heartbreak, the track would go on to be released as an official single leading up to Johnnie's debut album. From the haunting piano intro to the explosive chorus, "I Hope It Hurts" found new territory for Johnnie both vocally and lyrically. You can watch the official music video for "I Hope It Hurts" below or on YouTube @JohnnieMikel.

Pulling from his vast musical and geographical influences, Johnnie continues to craft tunes that’ll get you both moving and thinking. However, when he’s not in the studio or garnering millions of streams and radio plays, he’s giving back. Mikel created the “One Word Foundation” in 2016 after penning his song, “One” (included on Purgatory) which is inspired by the idea that one word, choice or chance can change the course of a life. Johnnie’s One Word Foundation focuses on teaching kids the weight of their words and actions. Through the foundation, Mikel has teamed up with various charities and Boys and Girls Clubs across the country in order to benefit those in need. Since 2016, the foundation has also teamed up with various charities to benefit causes close to Johnnie’s heart, like homelessness, hunger, education, assisting disadvantaged communities, and animal rights. “I’ve been given a gift,” Johnnie states, “And I need to use it to give back.” To find out more about the One Word Foundation and how Johnnie uses art to fuel activism, please visit: https://www.johnniemikel.com/onewordfoundation.

Mikel is currently studying Political Science and Economics at Western Kentucky University to further merge his artistic message with his activism. “I’ve come to realize that being creative is the core of my identity. No matter what I’m working on, whether it’s music, design, or something in the political space, I’m always approaching it from a creative lens. I once heard someone say that their spirit would not let them do anything else, and that is exactly how I feel.”

Music has often played a key role in social activism, especially in times of conflict or crisis. Artists have raised their pens and their voices high in hopes of bridging the gap on what appears to be a vast, fragmented landscape. With Johnnie Mikel’s forthcoming album, 'Purgatory', he adds his creative fuel to the collective of progressive voices organizing for change.

Purgatory is set to release on February 3, 2023. A narrative of intersections in art and culture, Purgatory, produced by James Michael (Mötley Crüe, Alanis Morissette, Kelly Clarkson) addresses topics like mental health in the music industry, the effects of social media on youth, human rights, and disillusionment in love and politics. The deeply confessional lyrics reverberate the times with a fierce hope for a better tomorrow. Sonically the album begs not to be pigeonholed. With alternative pop leanings, it beguiles the listener with influences ranging from Bowie to Gaga to The 1975 and Walk the Moon. “My favorite artists and biggest influences are the groundbreaking ones with a message. I love artists that feel like an enigma, because they are multi-faceted and always evolving,” says Mikel.

You can stay up to date on all the latest with Johnnie on social media platforms like Instagram https://www.instagram.com/johnniemikel/ , Twitter https://twitter.com/johnniemikel/, Tok Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@johnniemikel and Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/johnniemikel/.

Johnnie Mikel - I Hope It Hurts (Official Music Video)