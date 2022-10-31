I-376 Parkway East Daylight Lane Restriction Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a daylight lane restriction on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, November 1 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in both directions on the Parkway East between the Oakland (Exit 73B) and the Glenwood (Exit 73A) interchanges weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, November 3. Crews will close the left-hand lanes for concrete barrier improvements.

Additionally, the inbound I-376 deceleration lane located between the Oakland (73B) and Glenwood (Exit 73A) off-ramps over Bates Street will close to traffic weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, November 11. The Parkway East lane restrictions and the inbound deceleration lane restriction will not occur simultaneously.

Modifications, including turning lane installation on Route 885 at the intersections with Second Avenue, Hot Metal Street, Greenfield Avenue, and Hazelwood Avenue, began last year. This year’s work on the $7.62 million project located in the City of Pittsburgh includes widening the I-376 bridge over Bates Street to lengthen the deceleration lane to the Glenwood off-ramp and installing traffic signals at the Oakland and Glenwood off-ramp intersections with Bates Street. I-376 restrictions will include ramp closures, a 15-day lane restriction, and several weekend lane closures. Motorists will also see closures and lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street/Second Avenue). The overall project is expected to finish in September 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





