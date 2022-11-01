Autumn Swings with 4 Free, Live Performances in November for Philly’s Innovative Music Organization, The Jazz Sanctuary
We roared out of the pandemic, and folks keep attending our events in even greater numbers. November promises to be a wonderful month.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autumn swings, with four free, live concert performances in November for The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization.
— Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary
“This has been an incredible year,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “We roared out of the pandemic, and folks keep attending our events in even greater numbers. November promises to be a wonderful month, with events at the Church of the Incarnation, St. Peter’s Glenside, the Hadley Restaurant, Trinity Church Buckingham and Main Line Unitarian. The number of events this year? 70! We will reach 695 events in 11 years by the end of this year, and we are looking ahead to our 750th live concert sometime next summer, which we are planning as a big celebration.”
November’s performance schedule begins on Thursday, Nov. 3 Sept. 8 with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” (live music, coffee and treats) at Yardley’s Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road
Morrisville, PA 19067). This performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet travels to Glenside, when they will provide music for morning services at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA 19038). Services begin at 10 a.m.
Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” with The Jazz Sanctuary quintet is set for Thursday, Nov. 10, at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). The Segal (bass). This concert performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free of charge.
A two-part video of the recent concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6 is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
