HomeGardenandHomestead.com Wins 2022 Gold Medal Award for Best Garden Website

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeGardenandHomestead.com, a popular website that helps readers create and enjoy gorgeous gardens and healthy homes, has received the 2022 Media Awards Gold Medal of Achievement for Best Overall Garden Website. Home Garden and Homestead also won the Gold Medal Award for Best Overall Garden Website in 2021 and 2019.

This international award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2022 competition had more than 165 total entries. The 2022 Media Awards were presented by GardenComm, the international association of garden communicators.

According to Maria Zampini, president of GardenComm, the 2022 Media Awards honor excellence in gardening communication in print and digital platforms. The Gold Medal winners were evaluated by industry experts and demonstrate outstanding distinction and excellence. Since the 1980s, the GardenComm Media Awards have recognized outstanding writing, photography, graphic design, production, and overall quality in newspapers, gardening books, magazines, and digital media.

INTERNATIONAL AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

“I am delighted to accept the GardenComm Gold Medal Media Award for Home, Garden, and Homestead,” said Randy Schultz, founder and content editor of the website. “We created HomeGardenandHomestead.com to provide information to gardeners and homeowners that they can use to make their homes and gardens more beautiful, more relaxing, and more productive. Our goal at Home Garden and Homestead is to make life better—one home, one garden, and one homestead at a time.”

HomeGardenandHomestead.com posts stories of interest to everyone who wants to create an attractive and healthy environment in their homes and gardens. Among the site’s most popular stories are a review of the Best Cordless Electric Snow Blowers, a story about Lavender Orpington Chickens, and 12 Cold Hardy Tropical Plants to Grow Now.

Visitors to the website are invited to subscribe to a free monthly enewsletter that contains the latest information about garden plants and products, plus tips for creating a healthy lifestyle.

About GardenComm

GardenComm is an organization of professional communicators in the green industry including book authors, bloggers, columnists, writers and editors, photographers, speakers, television and radio personalities, and more. No organization in the industry has as much contact with the buying public as GardenComm members. Learn more at www.gardencomm.org.