Christine Schultz Named Director of Photavia’s Education Division
Christine Schultz, M. Ed., has joined Photavia as the Director of Education for the recently formed Photavia Education Division (Photavia ED)
Christine has the knowledge and experience across education and business to help make Photavia’s new Education Division successful...she shares our passion for Education.”FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOTAVIA®, creators and producers of short films that engage, entertain, educate, and enhance environments, is pleased to announce Christine Schultz, M. Ed., has joined Photavia as the Director of Education for the recently formed Photavia Education Division (Photavia ED™). The former Compliance Coordinator at Mainstream Development Educational Group, LLC, Christine is a veteran educator who understands both the process and business of education, an understanding vital to bringing the educational aspects of Photavia’s programming benefits to market.
“We are very excited to start working with Christine", Joe Hausch, president, and CEO of Photavia. "Christine has the knowledge and experience across education and business to help make Photavia’s new Education Division successful. But more importantly, she shares our passion for Education. I keep saying that we just can’t get the good news out fast enough. And now, having Christine aboard helps us on our journey to change the world and improve the quality of life for children and their families, by providing new tools to educators.”
In a recent interview, Christine stated, “It gives me great satisfaction to work with Photavia ED™ as it provides a gentle, mental timeout from stress and pressure. It can reignite attention and a desire to engage in discussion. The iconic historical image / mini movie coupled with context and calming original music is a no-brainer to be inserted into a student’s day.”
About Photavia
PHOTAVIA® creates time relevant, all-inclusive media experiences via art, part video experience, part education, with a strong and developing neuroscience focus premised on how pleasant thoughts invoked by visual memory triggers can be of therapeutic benefit. Photavia is a Cognitive Engagement and Enhancement Tool™ creating Reminisce with Relevance™ to and for individuals and families dealing with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and PTSD, among others.
G-rated, appropriate for anyone from age 5 to 105, and based on iconic photos from The LIFE Picture Collection™, among others, Photavia’s curations take the viewer on a detailed tour of “Americana" during the 20th Century, while often propelling them in a direction more familiar to their own past and reminiscence.
About Christine Schultz, B.S.W., M.A.Ed.
Beginning as a social worker in Juvenile Law, Christine recognized the value and importance of education. Since that time, she has taught in Special Education and has been a Program Supervisor for Title 1 programming in Milwaukee area schools. In private practice, Christine became an Educational Therapist for several years. Both working in school districts as a Special Education teacher, and in private practice, Christine became well versed in the diagnoses and challenges making academic success possible for children in grades K12 and into undergraduate education. During the recent transition to virtual learning, her work included evaluating EdTech programs for user-friendliness both for students and teachers, the ability to engage students, and the quality of the content delivered.
