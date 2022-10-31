Moreno BHLV Releases New Themed Bottles Representing Las Vegas and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Award- Winning Beverage Company Adds to Their Assortment of Collectible Limited Edition BottlesLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Nevada there is nothing more recognizable than the Iconic Landmark “Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. Moreno BHLV has cleverly merged recognizable uniqueness, taste, and price to make the ultimate sparkling wine. Welcome to Las Vegas sparkling wine is now available in Southern Nevada through the distribution of Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits and www.morenobhlv.com throughout the world online.
In addition to “Welcome to Las Vegas Sparkling Wine”, Moreno BHLV recently launched Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Commemorative Sparkling Wine. The wine celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman to serve in the U.S Supreme Court. The wine, now on sale, is perfect for sharing with others to commemorate the amazing success story of Justice Jackson and the history she continues to make.
Moreno BHLV has won many awards for both taste and packaging. The brand initially started bottling in Northern California in 2010 and has now expanded to bottling and shipping from upstate New York in 2022. The key to making a brand viable is cost, taste profile, and packaging to capture the consumer’s attention. Moreno BHLV bottles are limited editions with some bottles decorated with Swarovski Crystals, the finest Crystals in the world hand applied by artisans within their warehouse. Recognizable branding allows a product to stand out before customers even have their first taste! “If the product looks unique and tastes amazing, you have a winner”! Owner’s Luins and Maureen Williams have always kept this in mind. Moreno BHLV, an African American and woman owned company, which has a reputation for suburb design coupled with excellent customer service earning them the prestigious “Diverse Vendor of the Year Award” awarded by MGM Resorts International. They received this notable award and many others for their packaging, on-time volume delivery to hotels, casinos, theme parks, State of California and Corporate America.
