Public Accounts Shows Spending Carefully Managed In 2021-22

CANADA, November 1 - Released on October 31, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan carefully managed expenses in 2021-22 while investing into priorities for Saskatchewan people. Volume 2 of Public Accounts containing detailed financial information was released today. 

Ministers' travel costs were $199,000 in 2021-22 down $779,000 (80 per cent) from 2006-07, the last full year of the previous government, when they were $978,000.

Overall Ministry travel expense was $28.8 million in 2021-22, down $12.8 million (31 per cent) from 2006-07 when it was $41.6 million.

Overall government communications expense was $9.9 million in 2021-22, down $5.9 million (37 per cent) from 2006-07 when it was $15.8 million.

In total, government travel and communications expense was down $18.7 million in 2021-22 compared to 2006-07.  

Volume 2 of the 2021-22 Public Accounts also provides details of ministry expense and revenue. Volume 1 of the 2021-22 Public Accounts, which reports on the Summary Financial Statements was released on June 30, 2022. 

Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the 2021-22 Public Accounts are available online in the Government of Saskatchewan's Publications Centre at: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/categories/5584

