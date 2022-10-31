Crown Sector 2021-22 Payee Disclosure Report Submitted Today

CANADA, November 1 - Released on October 31, 2022

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) submitted the 2021-22 Payee Disclosure Report for the corporation and its subsidiary Crown corporations to The Standing Committee on Crown and Central Agencies today.

"The annual payee disclosure report allows the public to better understand how the Crown sector invests its earnings to support the priorities of the province, communities and the people of Saskatchewan," Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan said. "Through quality and cost-effective services to homes, businesses and industries, goods and services purchased from suppliers and direct investments into local communities, the Crown sector continues to be a driving force behind the province's growth, supporting Saskatchewan's high quality of life."

The Crown corporations collectively spent more than $5.1 billion on suppliers and others in 2021-22 and provided $21.5 million to urban and rural municipalities in grants-in-lieu of property taxes to improve local infrastructure and services.

Through grants, contributions, donations and sponsorships, the Crown sector invested about $10.4 million to support charitable organizations, local sports associations and leagues, major tourism events and more.

To advance government priorities such as healthcare, education, highways and social services, the sector contributed $150 million in dividends and $177 million in equity repayments in 2021-22 to the General Revenue Fund.

Total payments to the sector's 11,000+ employees for the reporting period were slightly over $1 billion, a 3.9 per cent increase over 2020-21 due to economic adjustments included in collective bargaining agreements and the resumption of SaskGaming operations after public health orders were lifted.

Reporting methodology:

The information is prepared in accordance with the Standing Committee's guidelines established in 2003. The report lists detailed information for CIC and each of its subsidiary Crown corporations under the following categories:

ministerial and board member payments for expenses;

payments to suppliers for goods and services, and other payees who received more than $50,000;

employees who received more than $50,000 in remuneration; and

grants, contributions, donations and sponsorships greater than $5,000.

The report discloses amounts paid during the April 1 - March 31 fiscal year. Amounts earned by or owing to suppliers and/or employees but paid in a different fiscal year are not included. For this reason, caution should be exercised when making year over year comparisons.

The report is available on Crown Investments Corporation's website at www.cicorp.sk.ca.

