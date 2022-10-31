Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,478 in the last 365 days.

Louisiana Medicaid is hiring!

The Louisiana Department of Health Office is hiring for the Medicaid Eligibility and Eligibility Field Operations teams. Positions include:

Qualified applicants can learn more at one of the upcoming job fairs in their area.

  • Monroe: November 1 & 17, 2022
  • Lafayette: November 3, 2022
  • Shreveport: November 10, 2022
  • New Orleans: November 30, 2022

Visit the Medicaid Employment Opportunities webpage for times and locations, as well as other Medicaid job opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to apply before the event at www.civilservice.louisiana.gov. Click on the position links above, or search for the job titles Medicaid Analyst, Medicaid Program Specialist, or Medicaid Long Term Care Analyst to apply. Some jobs require a passing score for the 8100 Professional Level Exam (PLE).

You just read:

Louisiana Medicaid is hiring!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.