Louisiana Medicaid is hiring!

The Louisiana Department of Health Office is hiring for the Medicaid Eligibility and Eligibility Field Operations teams. Positions include:

Qualified applicants can learn more at one of the upcoming job fairs in their area.

Monroe: November 1 & 17, 2022

November 1 & 17, 2022 Lafayette: November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022 Shreveport: November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022 New Orleans: November 30, 2022

Visit the Medicaid Employment Opportunities webpage for times and locations, as well as other Medicaid job opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to apply before the event at www.civilservice.louisiana.gov. Click on the position links above, or search for the job titles Medicaid Analyst, Medicaid Program Specialist, or Medicaid Long Term Care Analyst to apply. Some jobs require a passing score for the 8100 Professional Level Exam (PLE).